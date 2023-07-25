Future Electronics Features STMicroelectronics ASM330LHB 6-Axis Inertial Module in THE EDGE

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently featured the STMicroelectronics ASM330LHB 6-Axis Inertial Module in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

The ASM330LHB is a highly advanced sensor module designed to deliver precise motion sensing and tracking capabilities across various applications.

The STMicroelectronics ASM330LHB 6-Axis Inertial Module is a compact and sophisticated sensor module that combines a three-axis accelerometer and a three-axis gyroscope. This integrated solution offers comprehensive capabilities for motion detection, orientation tracking, and vibration analysis.

Designed for longevity and reliable performance, the ASM330LHB module features a 3-axis digital accelerometer and 3-axis digital gyroscope. Its six-channel synchronized output ensures high-accuracy inertial measurements, making it the ideal choice for enhancing precise positioning in automotive applications. The module supports Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, while also contributing to stabilizing key sensing systems like radar, lidar, and visual cameras. Moreover, it aids semi-automated driving applications up to L2+.

To learn more, visit www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/stmicroelectronics-asm330lhb-inertial-module. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Register here to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 45 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media contact:

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###