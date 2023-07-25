Non-GMO Soy Protein Market Size to Surpass US$ 4 Billion by 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Expanding at a CAGR of 4.8%, the global non-GMO soy protein market is expected to increase from a valuation of US$ 2.5 billion in 2023 to US$ 4 billion by the end of 2033. The use of non-GMO soy protein concentrates is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2033 owing to their high protein concentration and extremely low-fat content.

Non-GMO soy protein is soy protein that has not undergone genetic modification. It is a superior protein made from plants, low in fat and carbohydrates, and contains all the essential amino acids. It is used as a dietary supplement and to increase the protein content of food. The market is expanding as a result of the increasing demand from various applications for non-GMO soy protein. Because more people are becoming aware of the benefits of soy protein, the market is growing.

Key Takeaways:

North America is anticipated to account for 50% of revenue in the global non-GMO protein market between 2023 and 2033.

On the basis of grade, nearly 80% of the market’s value is estimated to come from food-grade non-GMO soy protein.

By application, baking and confectionery sector is predicted to increase at a considerable CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Based on region, Japan non-GMO soy protein market is expected to gain a significant position from 2023 to 2033.

On the basis of application, meat substitute segment is projected to hold sizeable market revenue.

Competitive landscape:

Top non-GMO soy protein suppliers are working on new products and forming alliances to diversify their product lines and increase their market share globally. Leading companies are focusing their efforts on developing unique goods to enhance the flavor and taste of soy protein. Top market players are developing new technology to improve the nutrient content of soy protein products and to enhance the oil, protein, and sustainability characteristics of soybeans.

For instance,

In 2022, Benson Hill, Inc. unveiled TruVail, a new line of non-GMO plant-sourced protein components with sustainability advantages. The product range includes texturized protein for a variety of food applications as well as high-protein soy flour, a less processed soy protein ingredient. Benson Hill will be better able to satisfy the demands of the rapidly growing alternative protein and plant-based protein industries thanks to the new product line.

Key Companies Profiled:

DuPont

Yuwang Group

Gushen Biological

Scents Holdings

Fuji Oil Holdings

Archer Daniels Midland Company Inc.

Devansoy Inc.

Natural Products Inc.

Hodgson Mill

Growth Drivers:

Numerous applications of non-GMO soy protein in different industries are poised to increase demand.

Rising inclination towards traditional meals as a healthy food choice is likely provide impetus to market acceleration.

Increasing demand for antibiotic-free meat substitutes and anticipated introduction of animal feeding schemes are set to help increase demand.

Restraints:

Increasing availability of numerous substitutes of non-GMO soy protein is predicted to impede demand.

Intake of non-GMO soy protein along with other nutrients such as zinc, calcium, and iron may trigger harmful disease, which is expected to hamper sales.

Segmentation of Non-GMO Soy Protein Industry Research:

· By Product :

Concentrates

Isolates

Others

· By Grade :

Food Grade

Feed Grade

· By Application :

Bakery and Confectionery

Meat Substitutes

Supplements & Nutraceuticals

Animal Feed

Others

· By Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

