Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market is expected to reach $786.2 Million by 2028- An exclusive market research report by Lucintel

Lucintel’s latest market report analyzed that carbon felt and graphite felt provides attractive opportunities in the fuel cell, battery, filter, and insulation applications. The carbon felt and graphite felt market is expected to reach $786.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.6%. In this market, needle punched is the largest segment by product type, whereas fuel cell is largest by application.

Based on product type, the carbon felt and graphite felt market is segmented into needle punched, chemical bonded, and others. The needle punched segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the considerable use of this product in a variety of applications, such as furnaces, fuel cells, batteries, and solar panels.

The Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market is marked by the presence of several big and small players. Some of the prominent players offering carbon felt and graphite felt include SGL Carbon, Toray Industries, ZOLTEK, Mersen, and Carbon Composites.

