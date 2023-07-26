Reliable Heating & Cooling Shares Valuable Tips For Staying Cool This Summer

Hudsonville, MI, 2023-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Those looking to avoid a hot summer day will seek refuge in their homes or businesses. Thanks to the cooling system, no matter what the temperature is like outside, the inside can remain a comfortable retreat. However, air conditioners aren’t without problems and, like everything else, require some TLC.

Reliable Heating & Cooling is excited to share a few tips for homeowners this season to keep homes cooler even as the temperatures rise. As HVAC specialists, Reliable Heating & Cooling maintains all types of cooling systems and has insight from their many years of experience in the field.

One of the first tips they share is preventative maintenance. This service is often glazed over when in fact, it can save a property owner a fair amount of frustration. A representative for the company mentions, “Maintenance will also catch issues in a moving part, like a malfunctioning fan or loose motor belt, preventing them from hitting other components to cause extensive damage. By reducing the number of repairs and severity of each case, you also increase unit efficiency. “

Get help at the first sign of an AC issue. The company stresses the importance of not delaying repairs. “If something isn’t right, such as it doesn’t seem to cool to the temperature you’ve set on the thermostat, this is a good time to call.” mentions the local cooling specialists.

They caution against following age-old myths about air conditioning and maintaining its efficiency. This includes turning off the AC when you leave for work or only for a few hours. The air conditioner will actually consume more energy having to cool an extremely hot home or business versus maintaining a temperature.

Lastly, the higher you can keep the thermostat, the better. Not only will this reflect on the energy bill in a fantastic way, but it can minimize the wear and tear on AC parts—like the compressor and circuit boards.

About Reliable Heating & Cooling

Serving customers throughout Hudsonville, Reliable Heating and Cooling delivers comprehensive solutions to keep customers comfortable. Not only do they have everything needed for cool homes and businesses in summer, but they also specialize in heating. Their focus is to bring 5-star service to every case they work on, whether it be performing maintenance, doing complex repairs, or even installing a new system.

After helping thousands of customers over the years, they continue to provide the same great service they’ve been known for. Customers can conveniently book their maintenance and repairs on their website or give them a call directly. Their team is also happy to give free estimates.

