Commercial Photography Market Is Estimated To Expand At A CAGR Of 2.2%

The market for commercial photography will grow from its present size of US$ 5.2 billion to US$ 6.4 billion by the end of 2032, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% throughout that time.By the end of 2021, commercial photography held a 31% share of the global photographic market.

In a variety of business sectors, including manufacturing, media & entertainment, retail & consumer products, and others, commercial photography is highly beneficial. It is a contemporary method to improve brand awareness among customers and business image.

On news stories, the corporate website, and press releases, businesses use commercial photography services to draw stakeholders’ and customers’ attention to business activities, office locations, and the number of employees. This increases the company’s credibility with customers and distinguishes it from rivals.

The demand for professional photography has increased significantly as a result of expanding technological innovation and businesses moving online. By using expert product photography, e-commerce companies may draw a lot of customers to their products.

Recent Development :

  • In February 2021, a campaign was launched by NatWest and Getty Images to improve the way female entrepreneurs and business leaders are represented in media and advertising. As a result of the collaboration, a new photo gallery on gettyimages.com was created, featuring 15 female company owners and showcasing a variety of women-owned companies in the U.K.
  • In 2018, Shutterfly Inc., an online retailer and manufacturer of personalized products and services, announced the acquisition of Lifetouch, a school photography leader.

Commercial Photography Market

Key Players:

  • Myers Video Production LLC
  • Hawke Commercial Filmmaking
  • Wren Photo & Film
  • Pixel3 Video Productions
  • Movie Mogul Productions
  • Szentpaly LLC
  • Vignette Creative
  • PHOTOWEB
  • SPLENTO
  • ARCANUM DESIGN SOLUTIONS LIMITED
  • HAIKAI PHOTO
  • 5 Pound Media
  • FS MEDIA | FOOD STEEZ
  • Super Crispy
  • MHF creative

Regional Analysis:

 Over the forecast period (2022-2032), the commercial photography market in the United States is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1.9%.With the rising demand for professionally taken photos for media communication, public relations, and other professional services, the U.S. commercial photography industry is expected to expand.

Another significant factor contributing to market expansion is the rising acceptance of e-Commerce among businesses looking to expand their operations online. Corporates need value-added content and high-quality pictures to sell goods or services online and attract more customers.

Key Segments of Industry:

  • By Type :
    • Product Photography
    • Architectural photography
    • Event Photography
    • Environmental Photography
    • Headshots
  • By End-use Industry :
    • BFSI
    • Education
    • Healthcare
    • Manufacturing
    • Retails & Consumer Goods
    • Energy & Utility
    • Media & Entertainment
    • Hospitality
    • Others (Not Classified Elsewhere)

