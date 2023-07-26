Electronic Design Automation Software Market Is Likely To Reach US$ 25.6 Billion By 2033

The market for electronic design automation software is anticipated to reach US$ 11.2 billion in 2023 and then grow at a CAGR of 8.6% to US$ 25.6 billion by the end of 2033. 77% of the world’s electronic automation market’s revenue was generated by software for electrical design automation in 2022.

According to this recent Fact.MR study, the market value of electronic design automation software increased globally between 2018 and 2022 at a 5.1% CAGR, with the United States, China, and Germany holding the largest market shares.

Why Is Electronic Design Automation Software Demand Growing So Quickly?

“Increasing Chip Usage in Thousands of Products to Speed Market Growth”

Chips are increasingly present in many kinds of products. Currently, there is a 30% gap between demand and supply for chips, according to the chip design and manufacturing division of Keysight, a renowned vendor of EDA software. EDA software is required for the design and production of all semiconductors.

EDA software will continue to be in demand to support new design functionalities and validation initiatives. Better software and consultancy services from EDA businesses are required for design engineers. The growing popularity of chips in consumer markets is a very beneficial development for EDA software providers, whose development and success are largely dependent on design beginnings and wins.

Competitive Landscape:

In February 2022, Intel announced a partnership with the world’s top EDA software firms Siemens EDA, Ansys, Cadence, and Synopsis as a part of the ‘IFS Acceleration’ program to build an ecosystem to support and service its new foundry service business. This association will let software providers fine-tune their chip design software for Intel’s latest process and packaging technologies.

Key Players:

Aldec, Inc.

Altair Engineering Inc

Altium Limited

ANSYS, Inc

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.,

ELECTRO-SYSTEM CO., LTD

EMA Design Automation, Inc

Faraday&Future Inc

Intel Corporation

Intercept Technology

Keysight Technologies

Microsemi

Pulsic Limited

Siemens

Silvaco, Inc.

Synopsis, Inc.

Tabula

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

WestDev 2022

Zuken

Regional Analysis:

By 2033, the U.S. market is projected to produce US$ 5.5 billion, according to Fact.MR’s projection. Through 2033, this market’s expected CAGR is 7.6%. A developed country like the United States of America has drawn significant interest from manufacturers due to its enormous industrialization and urbanization.

This regional market will grow as EDA tool usage increases in sectors including consumer electronics and automotive. Over the years, the manufacturing and semiconductor industries have made significant improvements, which has led to significant market expansion.

China’s expanding demand for cutting-edge technology in consumer electronics, cars, and smart home appliances is anticipated to fuel market expansion. Additionally, Chinese software vendors are creating their own EDA software in response to the U.S. government’s ongoing prohibition on EDA tools, which will create a lot of chances in the domestic market.

These factors will cause the market in China to expand at a CAGR of 8.1%. The growing number of producers who are seizing control of the market and providing such platforms at cheaper prices would also be advantageous for regional growth. China is expected to account for a market value of US$3.4 billion by the end of the estimated timeframe.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Type : Simulation Design Verification

By Operating System : Windows MAC Linux Unix

By Source Code : Open Source Proprietary Perpetual (One-time License) Subscription

By Deployment : Standalone Web-based

By End Use : Educational & Training Professional Aerospace & Defense Automation and Robotics Automotive Discrete Manufacturing Electrical and Electronics Healthcare Devices IT & Telecommunication Semiconductor Industry Others



