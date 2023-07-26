Lindenhurst, NY, 2023-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Advanced Electric Servicing LLC is proud to announce that they have been named the best electricians. For several years, Advanced Electric Servicing LLC has been providing exceptional service to the people of Lindenhurst and the surrounding areas.

“We are incredibly honored to be named the best electricians in Lindenhurst,” said CEO John Smith. “It’s a testament to our hardworking team and their commitment to excellence.”

Advanced Electric Servicing LLC is a full-service electrical contractor serving residential and commercial customers throughout Lindenhurst and the surrounding areas. Advanced Electric Servicing LLC can easily handle any job, from small repairs to complex projects. They offer various services, including panel upgrades, installation, appliance wiring, recessed lighting, and more.

“At Advanced Electric Servicing LLC, we strive for customer satisfaction on every job,” said Smith. “We take pride in our workmanship and make sure every job is done right the first time.”

In addition to providing quality electrical services, Advanced Electric Servicing LLC also offers competitive rates and 24/7 emergency service for their customer’s convenience. Their team of experienced and best electricians is highly trained and certified for your safety.

“Our goal is to provide our customers with top-notch service at an affordable price,” said Smith. “We always put our customers first and ensure that all work meets industry standards.”

For all your electrical needs in Lindenhurst and beyond, look no further than Advanced Electric Servicing LLC – the best electricians in Lindenhurst!

To learn more about Advanced Electric Servicing LLC, please visit

About Advanced Electric Servicing LLC

