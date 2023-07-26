Hand Hygiene Monitoring System Is Likely To Grow With A CAGR Of 9.8% By 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Individuals tend to ingest these disease-causing micro-organisms in their systems without even realizing it. Hand hygiene is important to eliminate the risk of infections, which consequently reduces the cost of healthcare expenditure. Hand hygiene monitoring systems are used to record and maintain the hand hygiene of caretakers in hospitals and clinics. According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, 8% of infectious diseases are spread through unwashed hands. Our hands carry a plethora of germs and microorganisms responsible for infections and are the convenient way to pass it to another person who comes in contact.

The worldwide hand hygiene system market is valued at USD 4591.96 Million in 2022. The market is further expected to surpass a valuation of USD 11,965.57 Million by end of 2032. The hand hygiene monitoring system is likely to grow with a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period. Some hand hygiene monitoring systems have sensors or biometrics attached to the soap and sanitizer dispenser, which can determine if the caretaker has washed their hands before and after the interaction with the patient. The hand hygiene monitoring system generates and compiles the performance data of all the caretakers to later take action if missed washing their hands. Hand hygiene monitoring systems are available with different features such as real-time activity, historical data, statistical representation, etc.

Key partners in Market including industry players, policymakers, and financial backers in different nations have been persistently realigning their systems and ways to deal with carry out them to take advantage of new open doors. Numerous lately have updated their procedures to stay coordinated in the setting of overall disturbances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hand Hygiene Monitoring System Market: Segmentation On the basis of product type : Devices/Sensors Portable/Plug-in hand hygiene monitoring systems Wall Mounted Devices and hand hygiene monitoring systems Software Solutions

On the basis of end user : Hospitals Dialysis Centers Clinics

On the basis of regional analysis : North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LATAM Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. Etc.) Rest of Europe CIS & Russia Japan APEJ Greater China India S. Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



