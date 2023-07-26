Coconut Oil Market to be Worth US$ 9.5 Billion by 2032

Worldwide sales of coconut oil are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2032. Currently, the global coconut oil market is valued at US$ 5.7 billion and is anticipated to reach a market size of US$ 9.5 billion by the end of 2032.

A form of edible oil called coconut oil is made from the meat or kernel of mature coconuts. It is extensively utilised in food, industrial, and cosmetic items. Coconut oil is resistant to oxidation and spoiling because it contains a lot of saturated lipids. Due to its lengthy shelf life, it is ideal for usage in tropical climates. Numerous sectors, including those in the fields of cosmetics, food and drink, medicines, and personal care, frequently employ coconut oil as an ingredient. The demand for coconut oil has grown recently as a result of the steady expansion of these end-use industries. Additionally, major coconut-producing countries are accelerating the production and processing of coconut oil due to the rising demand for plant-based personal care and cosmetics.

Competitive landscape:

The worldwide market for coconut oil is extremely competitive, with prominent players pursuing various strategies like capacity growth, product development, and investment in sophisticated processing technologies. In addition, market players are concentrating on mergers and acquisitions to expand their presence in the global market.

Cargill Inc., a major coconut oil manufacturer, absorbed the Dalmia olive oil business in June 2022 to speed up new product releases. Furthermore, Cargill Inc. invested around USD 17.5 million in the Izegem edible vegetable oil refinery to increase its capacity.

Treelife, a Cotabato-based producer of organic products, extended its business by investing in the manufacturing of virgin coconut oil (VCO) in August 2021.

GVK investments, makers of AVA virgin coconut oil, expanded their processing capacity and product range in May 2021.

Key Segments of Coconut Oil Industry Research:

· By Product Type:

Processed Coconut Oil

Virgin Coconut Oil

· By End User:

Foodservice

Food Processors

Retail

· By Distribution Channel:

Modern Trade

Franchise Outlets

Specialty Stores

Online

· By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

