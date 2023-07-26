Washable and Reusable Mask Market Is Expected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 4 Billion by 2030

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The global washable and reusable mask market will keep generating revenues at a healthy 8% CAGR and is expected to reach a value pool over US$ 4 Bn during the forecast period (2020 – 2030). Consumer spending on healthcare products like sanitizers, masks and others has shown a significant uptick.

Recently the market experienced impressive demand for respirators in COVID-19 hotspots and led manufactures to ramp up production to fill the surge in the demand. Increasing demand among medical workers and others will amp up demand for surgical masks in the foreseeable future. Consumer preference for reusable and washable masks on the back of shortages of disposable respirators will continue to present remunerative opportunities. The surgical segment exhibits the highest growth, at an impressive 9% CAGR during the forecast period.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4700

Market Drivers:

Environmental Concerns: Increased awareness about the environmental impact of single-use disposable masks has led to a shift towards reusable alternatives. Disposable masks contribute to plastic waste and can take hundreds of years to decompose. Consumers are now seeking sustainable options to reduce their carbon footprint. Cost-effectiveness: Reusable masks are considered a cost-effective option compared to disposable masks. While the initial investment may be higher, reusable masks can be washed and reused multiple times, eliminating the need for frequent purchases. This makes them a more economical choice in the long run. Health and Safety: The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of wearing masks for personal health and safety. Washable and reusable masks are designed to offer similar levels of protection as disposable masks when properly cleaned and maintained. People are opting for reusable masks as a reliable and accessible protective measure. Style and Customization: Washable and reusable masks offer a wide range of styles, designs, and customization options. Consumers can choose masks that align with their personal preferences, fashion choices, or branding. This factor has significantly contributed to the popularity of reusable masks as a fashion statement and an avenue for self-expression. Accessibility and Availability: Reusable masks are widely available and accessible to consumers through various channels, including online marketplaces, retail stores, and local vendors. As the demand for reusable masks has increased, manufacturers and suppliers have responded by expanding their offerings, making them more readily available to the general public.

Competitive landscape:

Several countries are grappling with shortages of masks for healthcare workers and individuals. Business owners from clothing manufacturers are making the shift to produce washable and reusable mask on the frontline of the pandemic.

Manufacturers that influence the competitive landscape are, but not limited to, 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Moldex-Metric, Inc., Vogmask, Cambridge Mask Company, Venus Mask and others. Amid the global pandemic, (COVID-19) companies are employing extensive measures to fulfil the need of hospitals and consumers. Also, companies are focusing on increasing their manufacturing capacity and expanding their product portfolio to reduce the risk of infection.

In January 2020, the 3M Company has increased its production capacity of N95 respirator masks at its facilities worldwide due to coronavirus outbreaks. The company has expanded its assembly line with robots and employees at manufacturing facilities are working overtime to meet global demand.

Global Washable and Reusable Mask Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global washable and reusable mask market is segmented on the basis of product type, closure, function, application, distribution channel, and region.

· By Product Type :

Respirator mask

Surgical mask

Dust mask

· By Closure :

Earloop Closure

Tie Closure

· By Function :

N-Series

P-Series

· By Application :

Industrial

Personal

Medical

· By Distribution Channel :

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales Pharmaceutical Store Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Others

Online Retail

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4700

How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact.MR report on the Demand of Washable and Reusable Mask make a difference?

The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Washable and Reusable Mask Market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future

Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com