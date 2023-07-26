Digital Battlefields Market is Forecast to Rise at a CAGR of 14% by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The digital battlefield market is expected to grow at a 14% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, from US$ 35 Bn in 2022 to US$ 129.75 Bn by 2032. AI innovations in digital battlefields in the defense sector will be key to the growth of market players over the coming years.

Modern warfare and military combats across countries are being redefined with technology. The flow of information across military hierarchies has led to the evolution of defined horizontal and vertical communication. Budget planners and countries across the world have been increasing the proportion of digital battlefield technology share in their overall military and defence budgets.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global Digital Battlefield market is set to witness considerable growth in the coming years, driven by innovative advancements and increased demand for advanced defense capabilities.

Increasing demand for secure border management, networked battlefields, sensor data fusion, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems is further expected to fuel the market growth.

Military and defense sectors are making significant investments for research and development of advanced digital battlefield technologies like robotics, cyber warfare and artificial intelligence.

North America and Europe are expected to have significant market share in digital battlefield due to presence of major players in the region.

Countries like India, China, Brazil, and others are rapidly increasing their defense budgets which is likely to boost the demand for digital battlefield systems during forecast period.

Competitive landscape:

Key players in the digital battlefield market discussed in the report have focused on winning new orders and contracts for digital battlefields. Strategies include product launches, collaborations with key players, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. Some of the key development are:

In December 2020, the Royal Netherlands Army awarded Elbit Systems Ltd. to supply digital soldier systems. The contract includes provision of digital soldier systems and vehicular integration to the Royal Netherlands Army. The contract was valued at US$ 50 Mn.

In December 2020, the Netherlands Armed Forces awarded a contract to Elbit Systems Ltd. to deliver micro-night vision systems. The contract was valued at US$ 15 Mn.

In July 2020, the U.S. Department of Defense awarded Northrop Grumman a contract to supply forward area air defense command & control systems (FAAD C2).

In June 2020, the U.S. Air Force selected Raytheon Technologies to participate in a contract to develop an advanced battle management system. The contract was worth around US$ 950 Mn.

In April 2020, Consortium Management Group (CMG) awarded a contract to Lockheed Martin to begin phase 2 development of the multi-function electronic warfare air large (MFEW-AL) program of the U.S. Army. The contract was worth US$ 75 Mn.

Key Market Segments Covered:

By Technology

Artificial Intelligence

3D Printing

Internet of Things

Big Data Analytics

Robotic Process Automation

Cloud Computing & Master Data Management

Digital Twin

Blockchain

AR and VR

5G

By Application

Warfare Platforms

Cyber Security

Logistics & Transportation

Surveillance & Situational Awareness

Command & Control

Communication

Health Monitoring

Simulation & Training Combat Simulation and Training Command and Control Training

Design and Manufacturing

Predictive Maintenance

Threat Monitoring

Real-Time Fleet Management

Electronic Warfare

By Platform

Land-based Digital Battlefields Military Fighting Vehicles Unmanned Ground Vehicles Weapon Systems Headquarter and Command Centers Dismounted Soldier Systems

Naval Digital Battlefields Naval Ships Submarines Unmanned Maritime Vehicles

Airborne Digital Battlefields Combat Aircraft Helicopter Special Mission Aircraft Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Space Digital Battlefields CubeSat Satellites



By Installation

New Procurement Digital Battlefields

Upgrades in Digital Battlefields

By Solution

Hardware Communication Devices Wearable Devices Smart Clothing Exoskeleton Smart Helmets Imaging Devices Display Devices Tracking Devices Computer Hardware Devices Data Distribution Units Night Vision Devices RFID Others

Software Command & Control Software Military Situational Awareness Security Management Inventory Management Fleet Management Weapon Integration Others

Services Deployment & Integration Upgrade & Maintenance Software Support Others



Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Cost-Effective Solutions: The global digital battlefield market is driven by the growing demand for cost-effective solutions for military operations. Advanced technology and sensors are capable of providing better situational awareness, faster decision making, and enhanced lethality, which typically come at a lower total life cycle cost than traditional weapons systems. This has driven demand for digital battlefield solutions, which integrate and interpret the vast amounts of collected data to provide better decision making capability in the battlefield. Rising Adoption of Autonomous Systems: Autonomous systems are gaining immense popularity across different sectors due to their capability to increase productivity and minimize human error. This is especially true for military forces, where autonomous systems can significantly reduce the amount of manpower required on the battlefield. This is leading to a rise in the adoption of digital battlefield solutions, which are capable of running various autonomous systems such as unmanned combat systems, aerial drones, robots, and more. Increasing Focus on Data Analytics: With the increasing prevalence of data in military operations, there is a rising demand for digital battlefield solutions to capture and interpret such data in a time-efficient manner.

