Liquid Dietary Supplements Market is Expected to Secure US$ 93 Billion by 2032

The liquid dietary supplements market is projected to have secured US$ 39 Billion in 2021. The market is likely to reach US$ 42.21 Billion in 2022. From 2022-2032, the industry is expected to display a CAGR of 8.22% while amassing revenue worth US$ 93 Billion. An increasing health-conscious population is projected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Dietary supplements in liquid form are increasingly well-liked by people all over the world. The market is anticipated to have grown at a CAGR of 8% between 2017 and 2021 as a result of its popularity. Dietary supplements are a nutraceutical product’s expanding application.

Growth Drivers of the Liquid Dietary Supplements Market The liquid dietary supplements market is experiencing significant growth due to various factors: Health and Wellness Trend: As consumers become more health-conscious and prioritize wellness, they are actively seeking ways to improve their nutrition and overall well-being. Liquid dietary supplements offer a convenient means to fill nutritional gaps and support a healthy lifestyle. Ease of Consumption: Liquid supplements are easy to consume, especially for individuals who have difficulty swallowing pills or capsules. The liquid form allows for faster absorption, making it an appealing choice for those seeking quick results. Customization and Personalization: Liquid dietary supplements often offer a wide range of formulas and flavors, allowing consumers to choose products that align with their specific nutritional needs and taste preferences. Convenience and Portability: Liquid supplements are portable and convenient, enabling consumers to take them on-the-go, whether at home, in the office, or while traveling. Appeal to Different Demographics: Liquid dietary supplements appeal to various demographics, including children, the elderly, and individuals with specific dietary requirements, such as vegans or those with food allergies. Key Market Trends in Liquid Dietary Supplements The liquid dietary supplements market is marked by several notable trends that reflect consumer preferences and industry advancements: Natural and Clean Labels: Consumers are increasingly seeking products with natural and clean labels, free from artificial additives and fillers. Liquid dietary supplements with transparent ingredient lists and minimal additives are gaining popularity. Plant-Based and Vegan Formulations: The demand for plant-based and vegan products extends to the liquid dietary supplement market, with manufacturers offering cruelty-free and plant-derived options. Innovative Packaging: Eye-catching and convenient packaging designs are becoming a key factor in product differentiation. Single-dose liquid supplement sachets and portable, spill-proof bottles are gaining traction. Collaborations and Partnerships: Manufacturers are collaborating with wellness experts, nutritionists, and influencers to develop targeted and well-researched formulations, reinforcing product credibility and consumer trust. Online Retail and E-Commerce: The rise of e-commerce has opened new avenues for consumers to access liquid dietary supplements directly from manufacturers and retailers, driving market growth.

Competition Analysis

Key players in the global liquid dietary supplements market include Herbalife International, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Amway Corporation, E.I DuPont de Nemours (DuPont), Glanbia Plc., Koninklijke DSM NV, and BASF SE.

Recent Updates from the Industry :

In January 2021, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. announced an agreement to repurchase approximately $600 million of the company’s common shares beneficially owned by Carl C. Icahn and certain of his affiliates at a price of $48.05 per share, the closing price of Herbalife Nutrition’s common shares on December 31, 2020, the last trading day prior to the execution of the purchase agreement. The initiative will be funded from Herbalife Nutrition’s cash on hand and existing credit facility.

announced an agreement to repurchase approximately of the company’s common shares beneficially owned by Carl C. Icahn and certain of his affiliates at a price of $48.05 per share, the closing price of Herbalife Nutrition’s common shares on December 31, 2020, the last trading day prior to the execution of the purchase agreement. The initiative will be funded from Herbalife Nutrition’s cash on hand and existing credit facility. In 2020, Royal DSM, announced the completion of its acquisition of Erber Group. The transaction – which excludes two smaller units in the Erber Group – is expected to be earnings-enhancing in the first year upon completion.

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Liquid Dietary Supplements Market:

· By Ingredients :

Amino Acid Liquid Dietary Supplements

Botanical Liquid Dietary Supplements

Vitamins & Minerals Liquid Dietary Supplements

Other Liquid Dietary Supplements

· By Application :

Bone & Joint Health

General Wellbeing

Heart Health

Immune & Digestive Health

Sports Nutrition

Weight Loss

Other Applications

· By Distribution Channel :

Direct Selling

Health & Beauty Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Internet

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

· By End User :

Men

Women

Senior Citizens

Others

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Liquid Dietary Supplements include:

What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Liquid Dietary Supplements Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Liquid Dietary Supplements market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Liquid Dietary Supplements market landscape change over the forecast period?

What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Liquid Dietary Supplements market size?

