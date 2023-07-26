Cold Flow Improvers Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 1.4 Biilion by 2032-end

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-26 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, a supplier of market research and competitive information, the global market for cold flow improvers is anticipated to reach a value of more than US$ 767.9 Million by 2022 and grow at a strong CAGR of over 6.4% by value during the assessment period.

Due to their capacity to stop diesel fuel from crystallising even at its cloud point, cold flow improvers are experiencing an increase in demand on a global scale. By altering the shape and size of wax crystals that precipitate out of fuel at low temperatures, it also has the power to improve fuel operability. These characteristics of cold flow improvers are increasing consumer demand for them.

Key pioneers

Clariant AG

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG.

Chevron Oronite

AkzoNobel N.V.

Baker Hughes Inc.

Afton Chemical

Key Highlights

Ethylene vinyl acetate is expected to garner an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 278.1 Mn during the forecast period.

Lubricating oil segment of cold flow improvers is projected to grow 1.8X during forecast period, while, diesel fuel segment is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period

Based on end-use, automotive is projected to dominate cold flow improvers market by accounting for over 56.1% of the market share in 2032.

Winning Strategy

North America and Europe are likely to be the most prominent regions from the demand side owing to cold weather. Also, the greater acceptance of biofuels/diesel fuel across the globe is likely to open new doors for manufacturers during the assessment period. In addition to this, manufacturers have several opportunities to follow inorganic growth strategies such as a merger, partnerships and collaboration to expand in the North American region. The adoption of inorganic growth strategies will lead to establishing a strong consumer base which is poised to help for cash flow generation activities in near future.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of cold flow improvers are BASF SE, Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG., Chevron Oronite, AkzoNobel N.V., Baker Hughes Inc., Afton Chemical, Infineum International Limited, AICELLO CHEMICAL CO. LTD, and Bell Performance, Inc.

Leading manufacturers of cold flow improvers have been putting efforts towards expanding their manufacturing facilities across the globe and strengthening their retailer and distribution networks, while also focusing on finding various opportunities in emerging economies.

Tier-1 companies are expanding their operational bases, including R&D facilities, manufacturing plants, and distribution & sales channels across regions to capture a significant market share and tackle trade wars, minimize import-export expenses, and acquire cheap labor.

Industry Survey

by Product Type : Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Cold Flow Improvers Polyalkyl Methacrylate Cold Flow Improvers Polyalpha Olefin Cold Flow Improvers Other Types of Cold Flow Improvers



by Application : Diesel Fuel Lubricating Oil Aviation Fuel Other Applications



by End Use : Automotive Aerospace & Defence Other End Uses

by Region : North America Cold Flow Improvers Market Latin America Cold Flow Improvers Market Europe Cold Flow Improvers Market East Asia Cold Flow Improvers Market South Asia and ASEAN Cold Flow Improvers Market Oceania Cold Flow Improvers Market MEA Cold Flow Improvers Market



