9 Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 411.2 Million By 2032

With a CAGR of around 6.9% between 2022 and 2032, the Flavours & Fragrances application of 9 Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market is predicted to generate the greatest revenue. The key revenue drivers which affect the 9 Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester demand include an increase in the production of palm oil, in the flavors and fragrances industry and increase in demand of oleochemicals.

The global sales of 9 Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market in 2021 was held at US$ 207.5 Million With 6.6% CAGR during 2022 – 2032, the market growth is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 411.2 Million by 2032.

Key Players

• BASF SE

• Sigma-Aldrich

• Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc

• Matreya LLC

• Arkema

• Chemsky International Co., Ltd

• Adamas Reagent Ltd

• Cayman Chemical

• P&G Chemicals

• Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

Some of the recent developments in the 9 decanoic acid methyl ester market are :

In August 2021, according to a statement from BASF and SINOPEC, the Verbund subsidiary, managed by BASF-YPC Co., Ltd., a 50/50 joint venture between the two companies in Nanjing, China, has been enlarged. In order to meet the expanding Chinese market’s demands, it entails expanding the production of multiple downstream chemical plants and constructing a new tert-butyl acrylate factory.

In July 2020, Larodan AB, a manufacturer and global marketer of high-purity, research-grade lipids, has been acquired by ABITEC Corporation.

9 Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market Segmentation

By Application :

• Flavors & Fragrances

• Pharmaceuticals

• Other Applications

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Some of the important questions covered in this study are as follows:

• What are the prominent growth factors that will harness growth for the 9 Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market during the forecast period

• Which end-use industry will garner considerable growth for the 9 Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market?

• Which region will emerge as a champion growth-contributor during the assessment period?

What are the obstacles surrounding the 9 Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market?

Readers of the report are expected to know of the following information:

• Which opportunities can be expected to emerge in the global 9 Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market over the forecast period of the report?

• Which factors are anticipated to hamper growth in the market, limiting its growth trajectory?

• What are the factors that will positively impact growth in the global 9 Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market landscape?

• Which regions would hold a notable share of the global market and which will be a hotspot of growth opportunities?

