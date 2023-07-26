Brushless DC Motors Market is Likely to Grow at a Prolific CAGR of 6.3% by 2032

The market for brushless DC motors was valued at US$ 18 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2022 and 2032. The industry is anticipated to be worth US$ 19 billion in 2022, a rise of 5.5% year over year.

The ability of brushless DC (BLDC) motors to conserve energy and enhance the performance of the machinery in which they are used is projected to drive market growth over the course of the forecast period. These motors offer the highest levels of durability and efficiency, and they have shown to be economical in the vast majority of applications, including window lifters, air conditioners, and sunroof actuators. These motors are thermally robust, need little upkeep, and operate at low temperatures, eliminating the danger.

From 2015 to 2021, the market flourished at a 5% value CAGR, closing n at a value of US$ 18 Billion. Rising emphasis on fuel efficiency and the adoption of new energy options, as well as tight carbon emission restrictions, are driving up demand for brushless DC motors.

By enhancing energy efficiency and operating speed, these motors help to improve product performance. During the projected period, the worldwide brushless DC motors market would more than double (2022-2032). Brushless DC motors’ quick reaction, along with improved motor longevity, makes them an attractive alternative to traditional equivalents.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • The motor vehicle end-use category accounts for the greatest market value share, accounting for more than 27% of total demand
  • Industry machinery has the second highest market value share, increasing at a CAGR of 6%
  • The electricity sector contributes for a whopping 50% of overall market value.
  • U.S to emerge as an opportunistic market, generating 37% of total market revenue in 2022
  • China to account for nearly half of the global brushless DC motors market demand

The increasing sales of automobiles with technological features such as motorized seats, adjustable mirrors, and sunroof systems are boosting market growth”, says a Fact.MR Analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Market participants are focusing on the growing demand for power generation in developing economies. With a growing population and customer awareness of efficient and eco-friendly products, manufacturers in developing nations are incorporating brushless DC motors into their products. Product attributes such as pricing, energy efficiency, certifications, and regulatory compliance stimulate competition. The following are examples of major organizations that shape the competitive landscape:

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
  • Ametek Inc.
  • Baldor Electric Company Inc.
  • Johnson Electric
  • Nidec Motor Corporation
  • North American Electric Inc.
  • Regal Beloit Corporation
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens
  • TECO Electric & Machinery Co.Ltd.
    • Nidec purchased Omron Automotive Electronics in April 2019 in order to enhance its automotive motor business.
    • Toshiba introduced the TB67B000AHG, a new three-phase brushless motor driver for air conditioners, ceiling fans, air purifiers, and dehumidifiers, in September 2019.
    • Maxon Motors extended its footprints in Taunton in April 2019 by constructing a new production facility concentrating on motor development.

Key Segments Covered :

  • By Power
    • 0 -750 Watts
    • 750 Watts to 3 kW
    • 3 kW – 75 kW
    • Above 75 kW
  • By End User
    • Industrial Machinery
    • Motor Vehicles
    • Safety
    • Comfort
    • Performance
    • HVAC Equipment
    • Aerospace & Transportation
    • Household Appliances
    • Others
  • By Region
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Brushless DC Motors Market Report

  • What is the projected value of the Brushless DC Motors factors Industry in 2022?
  • At what rate will the global Brushless DC Motors factors market size grow until 2032?
  • Which are the factors hampering the growth of Brushless DC Motors factors?
  • Which region is expected to lead in the global Brushless DC Motors factors market By 2032?
  • Which are the factors driving the Brushless DC Motors factors Industry during the forecast period?
  • What is the expected market value of the Brushless DC Motors factors market during the forecast period?

Regional Analysis For Brushless DC Motors Market:

  • APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the rest of APAC; the rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
  • North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
  • MEA (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

