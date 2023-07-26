Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market to Grow at a CAGR 19% by 2031: Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The global autonomous last mile delivery market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 19%, with demand for aerial delivery drones soaring. In recent years, there has been a fast increase in demand for autonomous last mile deliveries. The market has seen significant expansion in recent years due to developments in delivery system technology. The market’s expansion can be linked to the growing use of autonomous vehicles to deliver goods without the need for human intervention.

Furthermore, the growth of the e-Commerce business has resulted in improved delivery methods, resulting in better and more efficient product delivery, which is fueling demand for autonomous last mile delivery.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5801?AS

Competitive Dashboard

The majority of the organizations profiled in the research have been working to improve their current operating framework. The following are some of the most significant developments:

By 2021, Amazon plans to invest $2 billion in electric vehicles to minimize pollution throughout its businesses. Amazon partnered with Mahindra Electric to purchase 100,000 electric delivery cars.

in electric vehicles to minimize pollution throughout its businesses. Amazon partnered with Mahindra Electric to purchase 100,000 electric delivery cars. In 2021, Starship Technologies announced intentions to expand its robotics delivery services in order to combat the spread of COVID-19. In addition, the corporation is spreading its e-Commerce services to a number of other countries.

Some of the leading players operating in the autonomous last mile delivery market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Starship Technologies

Savioke

Nuro

Jd.Com

Amazon

Eliport

Robby Technologies

Kiwicampus

Marble

Teleretail

Postmates

Boxbot

Robomart

Udelv

Hugo

“Manufacturers of aerial delivery drones are developing platforms with AI technology to enhance delivery processes. Recently, aerial drones with rotatory wings integrated with software solutions that supports the functionality of AI technology have been launched,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways:

South Asia is expected to grow by more than 26% throughout the projection period compared to the historical period.

is expected to grow by more than 26% throughout the projection period compared to the historical period. North America , with a market share of roughly 59% in 2020, will be followed by Europe .

, with a market share of roughly 59% in 2020, will be followed by . Aerial delivery drones accounted for roughly 61% of global market share in 2020.

The hardware sector has the largest market share among the solutions, accounting for roughly 59% in 2020.

In 2020, autonomous last mile delivery with less than 20 kilometres range accounted for the highest market share at over 68%.

Key Drivers:

Expansion of the e-Commerce industry has led to upgraded delivery systems. This has resulted in better and more efficient product distribution, which is fueling demand for autonomous last mile delivery.

Surge in Covid-19 has resulted in demand for contactless delivery thus driving the autonomous last mile delivery market growth.

The robots are likely to continue the competition in autonomous deliveries. The automated trucks are anticipated to transform the shipping and supply chain maintenance for business in the forecast period. Well, that sounds interesting but may not roll out at the expected time. Meanwhile, manufacturers have begun to create robots for doorstep delivery is assumed as an upcoming game changer for this market.

The Ariel segment of the delivery market is projected to rise as attributed to drone delivery which is projected to create revenue of over USD 4.9 Billion by end of 2030. The drone delivery medium is likely to complement the fastest CAGR for this market.

Investors have invested more than $8 billion in autonomous delivery start-ups over the past two years. This offers a glimpse into the future and includes driverless vehicles and drones. There are several major participants in the home delivery robot market who have shown they are capable of doing the job.

Recently, Nuro became the first company to achieve the milestone of completely autonomous operations in three states namely- Arizona, California, and Texas. With the autonomous deployment permit from California company marked the position of one of the top 3 companies that got this grant along with cruise and Waymo.

FedEx has expanded the pilot program for its Roxo robot and has been testing autonomous robotic deliveries. The business has increased pilots across Texas after developing its home delivery robots to be “same-day delivery bots.” Roxo is 5.5 feet tall and weighs roughly 450 pounds.

The Transporter, a self-driving eclectic delivery van, was unveiled by Udelv at CES 2022. The delivery bot from Udelv is a multi-stop electric delivery vehicle with a modular, swappable, self-contained cargo pod known as the uPod. It can support 2,000 pounds.

More Valuable Insights on Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global autonomous last mile delivery market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in autonomous last mile delivery market with detailed segmentation:

By Platform Aerial Delivery Drones for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Fixed-wing Drones for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Rotary-wing Drones for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Hybrid Drones for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Ground Delivery Vehicles for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Delivery Bots for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Self-driving Delivery Vans & Trucks for Autonomous Last Mile Delivery

By Solution Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Hardware Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Infrastructure Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Software

By Range <20 Kilometres >20 Kilometres Payload Weight < 5 Kilograms 5-10 Kilograms 10 Kilograms

By Application Autonomous Last Mile Delivery for Logistics & Transportation Autonomous Last Mile Delivery for Healthcare & Pharmacies Autonomous Last Mile Delivery for Retail & Food

By Region North America Europe Latin America South Asia East Asia Oceania MEA



Key Questions Covered in the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for autonomous last mile delivery market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into autonomous last mile delivery demand outlook for 2021-2031

Autonomous last mile delivery market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Autonomous last mile delivery market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5801?AS

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Email : sales@factmr.com