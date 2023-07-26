Diversity And Inclusion (D&I) Market Is Forecast To Reach US$ 30 Billion By 2033

The global diversity and inclusion (D&I) market was estimated to be worth US$ 9 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at an amazing CAGR of 12.7% from 2023 to 2033 (forecast period) to reach US$ 30 billion. The majority of businesses have made inclusion and diversity in the workplace a priority. The effectiveness of the workforce and organizational growth are significantly impacted by D&I, two separate but related concepts. A company’s policies, plans, and goals for fostering an inclusive workplace that attracts a wide range of people from various cultural backgrounds are referred to as its diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Although having a diverse workforce is great for businesses in terms of boosting creativity and fostering innovation, it also calls into question many long-standing conventional business ideas and presumptions. Companies are being forced to implement significant structural changes that have an impact on every critical aspect of their business operations, marketing, hiring, and employee retention.

“Diversity and inclusion Drives Innovation”

Businesses with diverse workforces are discovering that their capacity for innovation is increasing.

According to a 2019 HR Research Institute survey, 66% of organizations believe diversity improves innovation, and 83% of employees felt their ability to innovate rose when they felt they were heard and understood and their organization was committed to and supportive of diversity.

According to BCG’s 2019 Diversity and Innovation Survey, organizations with above-average diversity scores recorded more income from innovation (revenues from products launched in the previous three years).

Competitive Landscape:

The American start-up OurOffice develops management tools and analytics models to manage diversity and inclusion (D&I). The start-up’s model for diversity and inclusion maturity offers perceptions into organizational involvement, talent diversity, strategy, and commitment. By comparing their ratings to a unique index of other organizations, it also offers businesses the opportunity to assess their diversity efforts. By highlighting issues like child care, maternity leave, job flexibility, and others, this promotes workplace diversity.

A UK-based startup called Umbrella Analytics creates a software platform that assesses crucial inclusion parameters. Based on a wide range of input criteria, including pay, gender, location, job ads, and policies, it immediately offers individualized feedback.

Regional Analysis:

The market in Asia and the Pacific is growing quickly. D&I solutions are being adopted more and more in Japan and South Korea.Nowadays, a lot of companies understand the need of finding and using a diverse staff. Nevertheless, the acceptance of diversity and inclusion seems to be weak because of Japan’s long-standing membership-based employment structure. During Japan’s rapid economic growth, membership-based employment was a successful strategy for businesses to secure a long-term workforce for their expansion. A rather homogeneous organization was preferred to achieve this.

However, Japanese businesses have recently come to understand the value of creating a culture that values the variety of each employee. As a result, Japanese businesses are gradually using D&I solutions to boost productivity.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Segment: Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) External Partnerships Training and Development Recruitment Others



