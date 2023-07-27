Swine Feed Market Is Expected To Account for A Valuation Of US$ 175.9 Billion By 2033

Over the following 10 years, there will be an expected 3.3% CAGR in the global shipments of swine feed. Thus, instead of remaining at its current size of US$ 127 billion in 2023, the worldwide swine feed industry is anticipated to account for a valuation of US$ 175.9 billion by 2033’s end.

The cheap cost of pig farming and great profitability in the production of pork meat are key reasons that are anticipated to increase demand for swine feed in the future, according to the most recent pricing trends in the market. Another important factor that is anticipated to influence swine feed sales through 2033 is the expanding acceptance and consumption of hog meat globally. The demand for commercial pig feeds is predicted to increase significantly as a result of

“High Demand for Protein-rich Animal Feed Opening Up New Avenues of Opportunities”

In order to develop a unique feed that is rich in nutrients and extremely effective in maintaining animal health while enhancing development and immunological traits, new swine feed firms are looking into new protein sources. Insect protein is a popular trend in the animal nutrition sector and is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the swine feed market.

Innovafeed, a brand-new business established in France that specializes in growing insects for animal feed, declared in September 2022 that it had raised US$ 260 million in a Series D investment led by the Qatar Investment Authority. The amount invested in agritech in this round was the most outside of the US. The business intended to construct farms in the

Competitive Landscape:

Prime swine feed manufacturers are focusing on launching new products, expanding their product portfolios, follow product safety regulations, and seeking to minimize environmental impact to gain a competitive edge over other market players.

In December 2022, Farm gate Feeds, a business arm of For Farmers Group announced the launch of `Traditional Grader`, a later-stage pig finisher diet for smallholder customers. The feed is formulated to have a high protein-to-energy ratio and promotes a better feed conversion ratio for livestock holders.

In November 2022, ADM, a leading name in the animal nutrition marketplace announced the launch of two new SUCRAM M’I Sweet and SUCRAM Specific under its SUCRAM range an in-feed sweetening solution for livestock. The new sweeteners were developed particularly for weanling pigs.

Key Players:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BENEO GmbH

Cargill Inc.

Alltech Inc.

Nutreco N.V.

Ridley Corporation Limited

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Kent Nutrition Group Inc.

Purina Animal Nutrition LLC

Regional Analysis:

Consumption of pork and products made with pigs has increased noticeably in the United States over the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Other variables that are projected to influence sales of swine feed in the United States during the next ten years include the existence of important manufacturers of pork products, expanding demand for high-quality hog feed, and rising exports of pork from the nation.

Through 2033, it is anticipated that the increased acceptance of bacon as a breakfast staple would increase shipments of swine feed.

The Asia Pacific region’s market for swine feed currently holds a significant portion of the overall industry landscape, and it is anticipated that it will continue to do so for the duration of the forecast period. As the largest producer of pork in the world and a significant exporter of pig products globally, China is the dominant market in this area.

Over the next 10 years, it is anticipated that continued attempts to increase pork production and encouraging government actions to assist pig farming will increase shipments of swine feed to China. Through 2033, it is predicted that sales of hog feed, pig lactation feed, swine dewormer feed, and swine premixes will increase significantly in China.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Diet Type : Prestarter Diets Starter Diets Grower Diets Finisher Diets Other Diet Types

By Feed Ingredient : Wheat Corn Barley Soyabean Meal Rapeseed Meal Sunseed Meal Others Feed Ingredients

By Feed Additive : Vitamins Antioxidants Feed Acidifiers Feed Enzymes Amino Acids Others



