Coffee Roaster Market Is Poised To Reach A Value Of US$ 701.24 Billion In 2032

The market for coffee roasters is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5%, reaching US$ 701.24 billion in 2032 from US$ 430.5 billion in 2022. The market is primarily influenced by the rising global consumer propensity for coffee consumption. The market saw a 5% year-over-year increase from 2021 to 2022.

The International Coffee Council reports that there is a shift in consumer preference in South and East Asia toward the use of fresh coffee. The rising consumption of coffee is primarily influenced by the rising demand for fresh coffee in Asia Pacific nations.

Coffee roaster demand analysis from 2017 to 2021 compared to market projections from 2022 to 2032

Due to the growth of e-commerce during the COVID-19 epidemic, the sales of coffee roasters have historically increased from 2017 to 2021. Coffee consumption did, however, decline as a result of ongoing social isolation efforts and the closure of restaurants during lockdown.

The small and medium-sized coffee roasters who primarily supply restaurants, cafés, and hotels have been particularly impacted by this important element. This also affected the growth rates of the American and European markets in 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak increased sales of home roasters because customers began roasting coffee at home as a response.

Competitive Landscape:

In March 2022, Breville Group Ltd. launched beanz.com, an e-commerce platform featuring around 50 specialty coffee roasters for residential use.

In December 2021, Starbucks introduced its new oat dairy alternative coffee in its espresso segment. It includes three combinations of flavors, Vanilla & Strawberry, Hazelnut & Honey, and Dark Cocoa & Orange, which are uniquely handcrafted to enhance a distinctive flavor. It also announced its plan to not charge extra for dairy-alternative products from January 2022.

In September 2021, Nespresso of Nestle SA launched its coffee roasting machine “Roasterlier.” It aims to provide the most reasonable coffee roasting solutions for HoReCa entrepreneurs across the world, starting with Europe. The machine is customizable to prepare Arabica coffees in a sustainable way.

Key Players:

Nestle SA

Buhler Group

LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA

PROBAT-Werke von Gimborn Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Scolari Engineering S.p.A.

Coffee Holding Co. Inc.

Lilla de Máquinas Ind.

Diedrich Manufacturing Inc.

Giesen Coffee Roasters

TOPER ROASTER

Joper Roasters

Nesco

US Roaster Corp.

Sonofresco

Genio Roasters

Ambex Roaster

Hottop

Vittoria Food & Beverages

Gracenote Coffee Roasters

Regional Analysis:

Fact.MR predicts that between 2022 and 2032, Asia Pacific will grow at a CAGR of over 8%, accounting for 35% of global market value. In developed nations like China, Japan, Indonesia, India, the Philippines, and South Korea, roasted coffee consumption is rising. The introduction of premium and high-quality roasted coffees in the Asia Pacific is made possible by medium and small-sized roasters, which increases demand for coffee roasters.

Additionally, the market is being driven by new competitors entering the area. For example, Kaapi Machines declared the construction of a factory to produce coffee roasters. Additionally, young people and millennials in the area are becoming more interested in coffee and ready-to-drink beverages, which will likely lead to significant growth in the coming years.

Key Segments of Industry:

by Type : Direct Fire Coffee Roasters Half Hot Air Coffee Roasters Hot Air Coffee Roasters Other Coffee Roasters

by Application : Industrial Coffee Roasters Commercial Coffee Roasters Residential Coffee Roasters



