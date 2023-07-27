Skin Care Ingredients Market Is Forecast To Reach USD 39.6 Billion By 2032

The market for skincare ingredients is anticipated to reach USD 39.6 billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2022 and 2032 from an estimated USD 22.5 billion in 2022.

As a result of the market’s recent growth, it is anticipated to hold a sizeable market share of around 18% of the entire skin care market in the next five years. Additionally, North America is anticipated to dominate the market in 2022 with a 45% market share and generate larger revenues.

Due to customers’ fast rising spending power and willingness to spend on skin care products, the beauty sector has seen a remarkable development in recent years. The adoption of various cosmetic and skincare operations such as hair removal services, facial treatments, and laser skin surgeries to improve people’s skin and body textures is one factor that is having an impact on the growth of the skin care market.

Competitive Landscape:

Due to the growing number of consumers who are beauty aware, there has been a growth in the consumption of skincare products in the modern day. Consumers are being persuaded to utilize natural beauty care products that are chemical-free in nature and reduce the risk of potential allergies as a result of changing lifestyles and a greater emphasis on external attractiveness. Customers are searching for natural cosmetics that they can apply to their faces and leave on all day without harming their skin or bodies.

Key Players:

L’Oreal S.A.

BASF

Clariant AG

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Croda International Plc.

Evonik Industries AG

Procter & Gamble Co.

The Unilever Group

Avon Products

Beiersdorf AG

Sederma Inc.

Botanic Organic LLC

Eminence Organic Skincare

Estee Lauder

Mama Earth

Regional Analysis:

According to predictions, North America will dominate the skincare ingredients market in terms of value, thanks to the increasing popularity of products that help consumers restore their skin’s radiance and shine in the U.S. and Canada. The regional market is anticipated to benefit from outstanding growth potential as a result.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market for skincare ingredients in terms of volume in 2021, and the trend is anticipated to last for the entire forecast period (2022–2032). The market for skincare ingredients in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2032.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Product Type : Alpha-hydroxy acids Beta-hydroxy acids Hydroquinone Retinol Ascorbic acid Hyaluronic acid Copper peptide Glyceryl stearate Lecithin

By Functionality : Active agents Additives

By Application : Cleansers Creams Face wash Peels and Scrubs Toners Lotions Face masks Face Serums and Gels Others

By Source : Botanical-based Skincare Ingredients Mineral- based Skincare Ingredients



