Shaped Liquid Cartons Market to Register A CAGR of Over 7% During 2027

On the back of the expanding global beverage industry and rising demand for eco-friendly and recyclable shaped liquid cartons in the end use sectors, the global market for shaped liquid cartons is anticipated to have a promising expansion during the course of the forecast period.

With a Y-o-Y increase of more than 6%, it is predicted that the global market for shaped liquid cartons will grow by more than 2,500 Mn units by 2023 compared to 2022. Additionally, liquid food products are typically packaged with plastics, which have substantial CO2 emissions and are made from non-renewable resources.

Modern retail and consumer preferences for convenience food are rising.

In developing nations like India, China, and Malaysia, the retail sector has seen major change, with a significant increase in the number of retail formats such supermarkets, hypermarkets, online shopping, and convenience stores.

The increased consumption of packaged foods and beverages is being attributed to more disposable money, a quick-paced lifestyle, and less time spent in the kitchen. The need for packaging formats like shaped liquid cartons is rising as a result of the customer desire for convenience foods fast rising in response to the growing demand for packaged meals.

Competitive Landscape:

Tetra Pak introduced the Tetra Evero Aseptic — the world’s first aseptic carton bottle for milk. This shaped liquid cartons package intended for white milk combines the easy handling and pouring of a bottle with the environmental and cost advantages of a carton.

SIG Combibloc Group Ltd., a leading manufacturer of shaped liquid cartons offers an innovative new design, combishape carton packaging in which multiple components are shaped into the final form.

ELOPAK AS, a leading player in the shaped liquid cartons market is offering Pure-Pak® Diamond, a new unique shape packaging for fresh and high acid aseptic products. The design features of Pure-Pak® diamond shaped liquid cartons can be used for effective brand differentiation.

Key Segments of Industry:

Capacity Less than 200 ml 200-500 ml More Than 500 ml

Material Uncoated Paperboard LDPE Coated Aluminum

Opening Cut Opening Straw Hole Opening Clip Opening Twist Opening King Twist Opening

Application Dairy Products Alcoholic Beverages Carbonated Soft Drinks Fruit Juices Other Applications



