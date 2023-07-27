Fermented Feed Market Expects To Reach US$ 28.07 Billion by 2032 At 4.7% CAGR

The market for fermented feed is expected to be worth around US$ 17.65 billion in 2022 and US$ 28.07 billion in 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Due to their involvement in quickening the fermentation process, amino acids are highly sought-after as ingredients in meals that are fermenting. Since they are quickly absorbed, amino acids can make food more palatable. Amino acids are therefore widely used by the food and beverage industries to provide accurate and quick results in their goods.

Growing consumer awareness of wholesome and healthy food for animals is driving market expansion, according to a report.

Market research and competitive intelligence company Fact.MR projects that the fermented feed market will expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Because fermented feed has the potential to increase feed efficiency while lowering feed costs, the market is projected to experience modest expansion. Growing public awareness of the advantages of organically fermented feed is one of the major reasons propelling the growth of the fermented feed market.

Due to the significant demand for naturally fermented feed, major players and producers in the global fermented feed market have made great efforts and invested heavily in R&D to develop related products. The size of the market

Competitive Landscape:

Fermented feed manufacturers are concentrating on releasing new, calorie-efficient goods with natural ingredients that taste great. R&D has received significant funding to create goods that address particular needs. The market is expected to be driven by rising innovations and the introduction of new & improved items by prominent players over the coming years.

For instance:

Recently, Cargill Inc. developed an aquaculture research facility for the introduction of unique diets using fish fermentation.

Key Players:

BASF SE

Lallemand Inc.

Lonza

Cargill Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Royal DSM NV

Danisco A/S

Hansen Holding A/S

Archer Daniels Midland Company

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

Regional Analysis:

With a 29.8% market share, North America dominates the global fermented feed industry.

The greatest market for fermented feed products is in North America. The increasing level of customer awareness regarding the nutritional and health benefits of food products is credited with the market expansion in the area.

Due to growing consumer demand for high-protein diets for bodybuilding and general wellness, branched chain amino acid supplements (BCAAs) are being used increasingly frequently in performance nutrition plans. Consumers in the United States are more aware of the benefits amino acids have for their health and where they come from. Due to their clean label attributes, plant-based amino acids are increasingly being used as the primary source of amino acids. Europe holds a 24.3% market share worldwide. Due of stringent laws governing feed items, the industry in Europe is predicted to expand significantly. Due to the region’s rising population, modernization of the dairy and meat industries, and desire for diverse non-vegan cuisines in the hospitality sector, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to experience the fastest growth in the global fermented feed market.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Type : Amino Acids Antibiotics & Vitamins Polymers Industrial Enzymes Organic Acids Others

By Form : Liquid Fermented Feed Dry Fermented Feed

By Process : Batch Fermentation Continuous Fermentation Aerobic Fermentation Anaerobic Fermentation

By Livestock : Poultry Ruminants Swine Aquatic Animals Others



