Portable Solar Chargers Market to Register A CAGR Of 7.5% During The Forecast Period 2029

Solar energy usage on the road has become increasingly necessary in recent years. Spending by consumers on pricey battery packs has changed in favor of inexpensive solutions like portable solar chargers. Currently, campers make up more than 80% of users of portable solar chargers, and this percentage is likely to rise as the number of campers in developed regions rises by 6.4% year.

Sales of portable solar chargers have been driven by outdoor and sports enthusiasts seeking practical, off-grid solutions. The number of businesses joining the market for portable solar chargers has increased as a result of its reputation as a cost-effective power source. Due to these factors, the market for portable solar chargers is expected to rise by 7.5 percent between 2023 and 2030

For More insights into the, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4368?SR

Consumer Interest in Portable Solar Chargers Increases Due to Numerous Innovations

Backpacks with solar panels are one of the main development paths for portable solar chargers. Consumer interest in portable solar chargers has grown since the invention of the solar-powered backpack.

One of the main signs of the growing acceptance of multipurpose solar chargers is the success of Voltaic Systems’ crowd financing campaign for a backpack with solar panels. Voltaic Systems received roughly twice as much money as company needed in funding.

Competitive Landscape:

The market for portable solar chargers is quite fragmented; the top competitors have 20% of the market. Most of the major participants in the market for portable solar chargers, including Suntactics, Goal Zero LLC, and Power traveller International Ltd., are subsidiaries of leading companies in the energy industry.

In order to integrate and improve their current portfolios, other market leaders including Zackery Inc. and Gigawatt Inc. have focused on forging alliances with those in the battery and associated technologies markets. Other players are making moves for similar agreements with the goal of adding new features and updating the current portfolio.

Get Customization on this Report Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4368

Regional Analysis:

Portable solar chargers are a relatively new invention that are still in their infancy in many places. With a market share of more than 30% in terms of value for portable solar chargers, North America commands the largest market share. The largest development potential is in Europe, where the market value is expected to increase by 2.2X, while East Asia is anticipated to be highly favourable due to its favourable business environment and cheap logistics expenses.

A market leader in portable solar chargers, Zackery Inc., partnered with JVCKENWOOD Corporation in 2019 and introduced a new portable solar charger accessory called “Zackery Tuned by JVC” in the Japanese market. This growth was intended to establish the company’s footprint and explore East Asian markets. Similar regional growth is anticipated to be advantageous.

Key Segments of Industry:

Product Type Foldable Small Portable Semi Portable

Panel Type Monocrystalline Polycrystalline Others

Panel Size (Wattage) Less than 10W 10W to 50W More than 50W



For More in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4368

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: sales@factmr.com