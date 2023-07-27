Cold Pressed Oil Market Is Expected To Grow With A 5.9% CAGR By 2032

Rockville, US, 2023-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The Cold Pressed Oil Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Cold Pressed Oil demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Cold Pressed Oil market outlook across the globe.

market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Cold Pressed Oil market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of various end-use segments

The cold pressed oil market is projected to grow steadily at a 5.9% value CAGR, during the forecast period 2022-2032. Earlier in 2021, this market was projected to have a global market valuation worth US$ 28 Billion and is expected to reach a sum of US$ 52.60 Billion by 2032.

Key Companies Profiled

Statfold Seed Oils Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Wilmar International Ltd

Bunge Limited

Cargill Inc.

Naissance Natural Healthy Living

China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited

The Healthy Home Economist

Gramiyum Wood Pressed Oils

FreshMill Oils

Competitive Landscape

Numerous well-established players as well as several small and medium-sized players operate in this market. Cold pressed seed oils have many advantages, which is why several companies manufacture and supply them. Many vendors have increased their production of cold-pressed oil in response to the growing demand for skin treatments. Two firms that are likely to focus on the production of cold-pressed oils for the cosmetics industry are GNC Holdings, Inc. and Blackmores Limited.

Dabur India Ltd, India’s largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company, announced its launch of virgin coconut oilin February 2022, further strengthening its position in the coconut oil market. Dabur Virgin Coconut Oil is cold pressed and 100% natural. In addition to beng used for cooking, it is traditionally used for skin and hair care and as a massage oil.

Key Segments Covered in the Cold Pressed Oil Market Report

By Product Type : Cold Pressed Coconut Oil Cold Pressed Groundnut Oil Cold Pressed Palm Oil Cold Pressed Rapeseed Oil Cold Pressed Sunflower Oil Cold Pressed Soybean Oil Other Cold Pressed Oils

By Distribution Channel : Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Online Channels Convenience Stores Other Distribution Channels

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



