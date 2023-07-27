Pelvic Floor Diagnostics Market Is Anticipated To Evolve At 5.4% CAGR By 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

the pelvic floor diagnostics market is set to see strong expansion, expecting an incline at 5.4% CAGR across the 2022-2032 assessment period. As per the report, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 289.9 million by the end of 2032.

The market for pelvic floor diagnostics is expanding as a result of the growing demand for anorectal manometry equipment for the diagnosis of pelvic floor disorders. Anorectal manometry tests aid in assessing bowel function in patients with faecal incontinence or chronic constipation. The system measures the sphincter muscles’ strength and checks to see if they relax, as they should, while passing a stool.

Rapid increase in the geriatric population base is among the primary aspects leading to the increase in pelvic floor disorders, which, in turn, is driving pelvic floor diagnostics market growth.

For instance, 727 million people globally were predicted to be 65 or older in 2020. By 2050, this figure is anticipated to more than double, reaching over 1.5 billion people. It is anticipated that the proportion of elderly individuals in the world population will rise from 9.3% in 2020 to 16 percent by 2050.

As individuals age, their hormonal composition changes, and their muscle mass declines, which results in pelvic floor dysfunction and faecal incontinence. The causes of issues such as incontinence, prolapse, constipation, and sexual dysfunction can be attributed to a variety of factors. These factors, which include a reduction in muscle tissue volume, a drop in estrogen/testosterone levels, and a lack of exercise, result in conditions such as incontinence, prolapse, constipation, and sexual dysfunction.

Therefore, the growing geriatric population is expected to majorly fuel the demand for pelvic floor diagnostics over the coming years.

What is the U.S. Market Stance for Pelvic Floor Diagnostics?

“Increased Prevalence of Pelvic Floor Disorders in the Country”

The U.S. accounted for 92.5% of the North American pelvic floor diagnostics market in 2021 owing to the rising prevalence of faecal incontinence in the population.

Demand for pelvic floor diagnostics is rising along with the prevalence of human pelvic floor disorders, including fecal incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse.

10% to 20% of people in the United States experience defecation issues, which results in 1.2 million annual doctor visits, according to a W R. Grimes article.

A U.S. manufacturer named Laborie provides cutting-edge medical equipment and supplies for gynecology, urology, colorectal, and gastrointestinal procedures, as well as the diagnosis and treatment of pelvic health problems. It focuses on making investments in new technology, purchasing diverse companies, and utilizing their unique selling proposition.

Key Segments Covered in the Pelvic Floor Diagnostics Industry Survey

By Product : Anorectal Manometry Systems Standard Anorectal Manometry Systems High-Resolution Anorectal Manometry (HRAM) Systems Handheld Wireless Anorectal Manometry Systems Anorectal Manometry Catheters Air Charged Catheters Solid State Catheters Water Filled Catheters Single-Use Water Fused HARM Catheters Multiple-Use Water Fused HARM Catheters Anorectal Expulsion Balloon Catheters Single-Lumen Catheters Double-Lumen Catheter

By Indication : Constipation Faecal Incontinence Rectocele Enterocele



By End User : Hospitals Diagnostic Imaging Centers Specialty Clinic



Competitive Landscape

One of the primary objectives of many market participants is to actively collaborate with distributors and introduce new products through them. This helps market players access untapped consumer bases by acquiring small businesses and boosting their operations.

On 13 April 2022, Laborie completed the acquisition of Medical Measurement Systems (“MMS”). This will enable the organization to extend its global reach through the MMS global distribution network.

In September 2019, the Prometheus Group launched the PATHWAY® MR Series sEMG (surface electromyography) biofeedback for pelvic floor occupational therapists.

Key players in the Pelvic Floor Diagnostics Market

Laborie, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Medspira

The Prometheus Group

Diversatek, Inc.

Alacer Biomédica

Mui Scientific

THD SpA

Stericom

MEDICA S.P.A.

Key Takeaways from Pelvic Floor Diagnostics Market Study

Anorectal manometry systems held around 50% value share in the global market in 2021.

Faecal incontinence indication enjoyed a global market share of 43.9% in 2021.

By end user, the hospitals segment held 64.2% market share at the end of 2021.

North America leads the global market with 32.4% market share in 2021.

