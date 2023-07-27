Sodium Trimetaphosphate Market Is Expected To Expand At A CAGR Of 5.4% by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global sodium trimetaphosphate market is estimated at US$ 38.9 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Modified starch possesses numerous functional properties that are suitable for a wide range of industrial applications. As a result of its ability to bulk up after absorbing water, it renders the essential mouthful feel to the food products in which it is used. This makes it an excellent substitute for fat.

Besides this, modified starches are also used as a thickener or a gelling agent in food products. Nowadays, the texture of any food product plays a vital role in consumer preference. Sodium trimetaphosphate is used as a crosslinking agent in the esterification of starch.

In cross-linking, stronger and more permanent covalent bonds are used to replace intra- and inter-hydrogen bonds in starch chains. A starch is slurried in a solution of a reagent at pH 5.0 – 8.5 to cross-link it with STMP.

After that, the starch is dried and the suspension is filtered. It has been noted that using STMP improves and more evenly distributes cross-links throughout the granule. Modified starch demand is rising as a result of consumers’ growing desire for convenience and processed foods. This, in turn, is driving the market’s demand for STMP.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global STMP market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 5.4% and be valued at US$ 65.8 million by 2032

North America dominated the market with a 32.4% market share in 2022

China is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 7.4 million by the end of 2022

Application in starch modification is likely to represent 69.1% market share in 2022

Segmentation of Sodium Trimetaphosphate Industry Research

By Grade: Food Technical Industrial



By Application: Food Processing Water Treatment Pharmaceutical Industry Starch Modification Others



By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Market Development

Companies such as ICL, Huaxing, and others, are constantly looking for channelling appropriate grades for customers and constantly focusing on evolving applications in the market. Key manufacturers and new players are focused to expand and grow in international markets, including Latin America and South East Asia by identifying demand patterns in the region.

Strong relationships with consumers such as modified starch manufacturers, water treatment industries, the food processing industry, and the building and construction industry are set to reinforce the sales of the firm over the long-term forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled

Huaxing

ICL

Hubei Xingfa Chemical Group Co. Ltd

Innophos

Norwest Chemicals

Reephos Chemical Co., Ltd