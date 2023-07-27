Sports Compression Clothing Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5% By 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-27— /EPR Network/ —

The sports compression clothing market valuation is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5% and reach US$ 7.2 Bn by 2032 end. As of 2022, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 4.5 Bn.

Prospects briefly deteriorated in 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 epidemic. All outdoor athletic events had to be suspended due to the imposition of obligatory lockdowns to stop the sickness from spreading, requiring everyone to stay indoors. But eventually, when infection curves plateaued and vaccines were administered, all restrictions were loosened, reviving growth hopes.

Market Drivers Growing Fitness and Sports Culture: The global fitness and sports culture is on the rise, with more people engaging in physical activities, including sports, workouts, and outdoor activities. As a result, the demand for performance-enhancing apparel like sports compression clothing has surged. Advancements in Fabric Technology: The sports apparel industry has witnessed significant advancements in fabric technology, leading to the development of high-quality compression materials that offer optimal performance and comfort. Breathable, lightweight, and moisture-wicking fabrics have become standard in compression clothing, attracting more consumers. Athlete Endorsements and Influencer Marketing: The endorsements of professional athletes and fitness influencers have a powerful impact on consumer behavior. When renowned athletes promote the benefits of sports compression clothing, it significantly boosts the market’s visibility and credibility. Increased Awareness of Sports Science: As the importance of sports science and exercise physiology becomes more widely understood, athletes are seeking evidence-based approaches to improve their performance and recovery. Sports compression clothing aligns with scientific findings, reinforcing its appeal to athletes. Challenges Fit and Sizing Concerns: Achieving the proper fit and sizing of compression garments can be challenging, as individual body shapes vary. Ill-fitting compression clothing may not deliver the desired benefits and could even lead to discomfort. Perception of Gimmickry: Some consumers may view sports compression clothing as a marketing gimmick rather than a scientifically proven technology. Overcoming this perception requires transparent communication about the benefits and evidence supporting compression apparel. Future Trends Customization: Personalized compression clothing tailored to an individual’s specific measurements and needs could become more prevalent. Technological advancements, such as 3D body scanning, may enable the creation of custom-fit compression garments. Integration of Smart Technology: With the rise of wearable technology, sports compression clothing may incorporate sensors to monitor vital signs, muscle activity, and recovery metrics. This integration could provide real-time data to optimize training and performance. Sustainable Materials: The demand for sustainable and eco-friendly apparel is growing. In response, manufacturers may explore eco-conscious materials and production processes for sports compression clothing to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

Competitive landscape:

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market ground

In Feb 2021, NIKE, Inc. has acquired Datalogue, a leading data integration platform start-up based in New York. Datalogue is Nike’s latest acquisition to enable its consumer-led digital transformation.

In Feb 2022, Adidas- a German sporting goods giant has created a new collection, Formotion, inspired by shapewear that features graded zonal compression to sculpt and support a women’s distinct shape. The collection is targeted to active women of all shapes and sizes seeking comfortable performance wear for everything from Pilates to HIIT gym workouts.

Key Segments Covered in the Industry Survey:

By Product Type

Sports Compression Shirts

Sports Compression Pants and Shorts

Sports Compression Sleeves

Sports Compression Socks

Sports Compression Tops

Others Types

By Activity

for Cycling

for Road Running

for Trail Running

for Triathlon

for Other Activities

By Sales Channel

Sales via Sports Variety Stores

Sales via Franchise Sports Stores

Sales via Online Retail

Sales via Other Sales Channels

