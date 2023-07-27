Air Scrubber Rental Market to Grow at a Valuation of US$ 531.1 Million in 2033; Fact.MR

According to estimates, the air scrubber rental market  would rise by 3.1% between 2023 and 2033, from a projected valuation of US$ 391.4 million in 2023 to US$ 531.1 million in 2033.

Pollutants, contaminants, and other airborne particles are removed from the air by air scrubbers, sometimes referred to as air purifiers or air cleaners. They function by sucking in ambient air, filtering it using a variety of devices, and then releasing the purified air back into the environment. In order to enhance indoor air quality and provide a safer and healthier atmosphere, air scrubbers are frequently utilised in industrial, commercial, and residential settings.

Top Companies

  • Ashtead Group
  • Dynamic Equipment Rentals Ltd.
  • BlastOne International
  • Discount Equipment
  • Herc Rentals
  • Sunbelt Rentals
  • United Rentals

Key findings of the air scrubber rental study:

  • Regional breakdown of the air scrubber rental based on predefined taxonomy.
  • Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by air scrubber rental vendors in detail.
  • Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the air scrubber rental to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.
  • Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.
  • Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global air scrubber rental.

Industry Research

  • By Type :
    • Dry
    • Wet
    • Integrated
  • By End Use Industry :
    • Food & Beverage
    • Metal Processing
    • Agriculture
    • Construction
    • Others
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa

