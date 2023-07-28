Citrus oil is likely to grow rapidly over the forecast period due to increased demand for natural goods and components around the world. Another major aspect expected to promote citrus oils’ increased sales is their flexibility to a wide range of applications. Furthermore, the citrus oil market is still expanding due to its broad application in the food and beverage industries, as well as its numerous health benefits.

The increased demand for plant extracts and natural components in food and beverage items to be used as flavors, colorants, and other additives is expected to enhance citrus oil sales. The rise of the citrus oil market is expected to be driven by increased consumer awareness of citrus oil as a beneficial culinary component. As demand for artificial drink concentrates rises, the worldwide citrus oil market share is expected to rise favorably.

Competitive Landscape:

Aos Product Pvt Ltd.’s certifications include ISO Certificate 9001:2015, ISO Certificate 22000:2018, GMP Certificate, HACCP Certificate, Halal Certificate, Kosher Certificate, and FSSAI License.

Plant Therapy Essential Oils Corporate opened new retail stores in three different cities around the United States in 2021 to expand its network of retail shops and provide consumers with new experiences with its new store layout—Arlington, Murray, and Idaho.

Mountain Rose Herbs’ ownership changed in 2021 when CEO Shawn Donnille purchased Julie Bailey’s stake in the company. Shawn and Julie co-owned and effectively operated the business from 2000 to 2020.

Key Players:

Biolandes Sa

Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.

Symrise AG

Young Living Essentials Oils LC

Givaudan SA

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

DoTERRA International LLC

The Lebermuth Co.Inc.

Citrosuco Gmbh

Farotti Srl.

Regional Analysis:

The citrus oil market in the United States is expected to be valued US$ 3,605 million by 2033, with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2032. Because of the advanced food and pharmaceutical sectors, as well as the expanding demand for plant-based beauty goods, particularly in the United States and Canada.

North America is expected to be the second-largest market due to a high degree of consumer knowledge and the availability of a diverse selection of sophisticated products. The United States is a major global importer of natural components for cosmetics and food and beverage goods, owing to increased demand.

During the forecast period, China’s market is expected to be valued US$ 2163 Mn, with a CAGR of 6.6%. Because East Asian consumers like therapeutic oils in cosmetics and personal care products, the China citrus oil market is expected to expand rapidly in the future years. The Chinese people are growing more aware of and interested in essential oils. Asia Pacific is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period, owing to significant demand from the food and cosmetics sectors. An rise in the number of spas and massage clinics is expected to have a positive impact on regional demand over the projected period.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Product Type: Orange Oil Lemon Lime Oil Others

By Extraction Method: Distillation Solvent extraction Cold Pressing Other Extraction Method

By Application: Personal care Cosmetic Food and beverage Pharmaceutical Aromatherapy Industrial Other Application

By Sales channel: Specialty store Modern Trade Drug Stores Online Store Other Sales Channel



