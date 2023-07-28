The Global Retractable Awnings Market Is Estimated To Be Worth Over US$ 2.17 Billion By 2033      

The global retractable awnings market is expected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR to reach US$ 14.24 billion by 2033, up from US$ 7.3 billion in 2023.

A retractable awning is a shading device that may be extended or retracted as needed to provide shade from the sun or rain. They are typically installed on the exterior of buildings such as houses, restaurants, or commercial establishments and can be attached to walls, roofs, or freestanding structures. The ability to extend or retract the cloth or material that produces the shade is the principal feature of a retractable awning. This is usually done using a manual crank or a motorized device.

For More insights into the, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=901?SR

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is extremely fragmented and competitive due to the presence of numerous local and regional companies. Key players in the retractable awnings market use a variety of techniques, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. In addition, leading organizations use new product creation as a strategic way to increase their market presence among customers and generate a huge customer base.

In 2021, Xponent Power developed the world’s first energy-generating solar retractable awning for the RV sector. It features extremely effective solar cell technology and a cutting-edge panel design that generates over 1.2kW of solar electricity, allowing it to power onboard appliances. Its distinctive form allows wind to pass through while remaining stable in adverse weather situations.

Key Players:

Eide Industries, Inc

Advanced Design Awnings & Signs

Durasol Awnings Inc

Sunair Awnings & Solar Screens

Sunest

Get Customization on this Report Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=901

Regional Analysis:

The Chinese market is expected to be worth $1.82 billion by 2033. China is rapidly urbanizing, resulting in densely populated cities with limited outdoor space. As a result, there is a growing demand to maximize available outdoor space. Awnings that retract provide a practical solution by creating shaded and sheltered zones, allowing people to make the most of their limited outdoor area.

China has hot and humid weather, especially during the summer. Retractable awnings improve outdoor surroundings by providing shade and allowing people to participate in outdoor activities while being protected from the sun’s heat.

The market in the United Kingdom is expected to reach US$ 697.77 million by 2033. Because of the restricted interior space in many UK homes and apartments, many people want to extend their living spaces outside. Awnings that retract provide a chance to expand useful area that may be adapted to changing weather conditions. They allow people to spend more time in their gardens, patios, or balconies, thereby enlarging their living area.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Product Type : Patios Windows Freestanding Smart

By Retracting Type : Manual Motorized

By Material : Vinyl Fiberglasses Metals

By Application : Residential Commercial



For More in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/901

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: sales@factmr.com