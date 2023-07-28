Automotive Brake Components Market Sale Is Poised To Expand At Robust Pace of US$ 75.6 billion by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Prominent Key players

Wabco Holdings Inc.

Knorr Bremse AG

Mando Corporation

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Akebono Brake Industry Company Ltd.

Brembo S.p.A

Daimler AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

DAKO-CZ

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

ASK Automotive Pvt. Ltd.

New product development is also being adopted by major companies to expand their market presence.

NRS Brakes Company, in 2019 , launched the galvanized-based brake pads product line, which provides protection from rust to all brake parts, including the automotive brake rotors and calipers.

in , launched the galvanized-based brake pads product line, which provides protection from rust to all brake parts, including the automotive brake rotors and calipers. ZF Friedrichshafen AG, in 2020 , launched an electric park brake, wherein, car manufacturers can perform interior designing, and advanced braking system can be installed in small vehicles.

in , launched an electric park brake, wherein, car manufacturers can perform interior designing, and advanced braking system can be installed in small vehicles. Veoneer, in 2020, announced an agreement to divert its U.S. brake control business to ZF Friedrichshafen AG under its market expansion plan.

Industry Survey by Category

Automotive Brake Components Market by Product Type : Disc Brakes Drum Brakes

Automotive Brake Components Market by Vehicle : Passenger Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Brake Components Market by Sales Channel : OEM Aftermarket

Automotive Brake Components Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



The report covers following Automotive Brake Components Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Automotive Brake Components market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Automotive Brake Components

Latest industry Analysis on Automotive Brake Components Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Automotive Brake Components Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Automotive Brake Components demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Automotive Brake Components major players

Automotive Brake Components Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Automotive Brake Components demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Automotive Brake Components Market report include:

How the market for Automotive Brake Components has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Automotive Brake Components on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Automotive Brake Components?

Why the consumption of Automotive Brake Components highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

