Transforming Digital Signage: HDTV Supply Partners with Nowsignage to Offer Cutting-Edge Solutions

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of cutting-edge audio-video solutions, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Nowsignage, a dynamic leader in the digital signage industry. This strategic collaboration will introduce Nowsignage’s innovative digital signage products to HDTV Supply’s extensive product lineup, offering customers unparalleled solutions to engage, inform, and captivate audiences in various settings.

Nowsignage has gained a reputation for pushing the boundaries of digital signage technology, empowering businesses, educational institutions, retail environments, and more with dynamic and interactive displays. Through this partnership, HDTV Supply is excited to provide its customers with the tools they need to transform static displays into engaging experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Key highlights of Nowsignage’s Digital Signage Products now available at HDTV Supply include:

1. Cloud-Based Content Management: Nowsignage’s cloud-based platform enables seamless content creation, scheduling, and management across multiple displays from any location, ensuring real-time updates.

2. Interactive Touch Screen Solutions: Nowsignage offers interactive touch screen displays that encourage audience engagement and interactivity, making it ideal for retail and education environments.

3. Digital Menu Boards: Enhance the dining experience with dynamic digital menu boards, enabling restaurants and cafes to update menus effortlessly and promote special offers.

4. Wayfinding Kiosks: Nowsignage’s wayfinding kiosks provide visitors with interactive and user-friendly navigation, enhancing the overall experience in public spaces.

5. Real-Time Information Display: Display up-to-the-minute information, news, and social media feeds to keep audiences informed and engaged.

“HDTV Supply is proud to partner with Nowsignage to bring cutting-edge digital signage solutions to our valued customers,” said a spokesperson at HDTV Supply. “Nowsignage’s commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to provide customers with the latest advancements in audio-video technology.”

To purchase NowSignage Digital Signage products from HDTV Supply, just go to https://www.hdtvsupply.com/nowsignage-digital-signage-products.html

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com