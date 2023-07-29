Hams Market Is Expected To Reach A Valuation Of About US$ 47 Bn By 2030

Rockville, US, 2023-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The global hams market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2030. The growth of the market is driven by a number of factors, including:

Increasing demand for processed meat products

Growing popularity of ham as a healthy and convenient food option

Rising disposable incomes in developing countries

Increasing urbanization

The key players in the global hams market include:

Smithfield Foods

Tyson Foods

Hormel Foods

Pilgrim’s Pride

Perdue Farms

JBS

BRF

WH Group

Kerry Group

Kraft Heinz

Global Hams Market: Scope of the Report:

The recent global hams market report by Fact.mr offers forecast representation from 2020 to 2030. The report elaborates on key drivers, restraints, opportunities and threats influencing expansion of the global hams market. A detailed segmental analysis, based on form, process, buyer, sales channel and region has been provided in the report. The report also covers a chapter on the COVID-19 impact analysis to arm stakeholders with necessary information.

Regional analysis in terms of supply chain analysis, business execution and market value analysis provides an in-depth perspective about the future scope of the global hams market. In addition, a section providing a detailed analysis of key market players and strategies have been added.

Hams Market: Segmentation

The FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of hams market on the basis of form, process, buyer, sales channel across eight regions.

By Form :

o Fresh / Chilled

o Frozen

By Process :

o Air Dried Cured Hams

o Smoked Hams

By Buyer :

o Food Processor & Manufacturers

o HoReCa Sector

o Residential Buyers

By Sales Channel :

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Independent Retailers

o Convenience Stores

o Specialist Retailers

o Online Retailers

By Regions :

o North America

o Latin America

o Europe

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o South East Asia

o India

o Oceania

o MEA

