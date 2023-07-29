Plant-Based Dairy Market Is Predicted To Reach US$ 34.9 Billion By The End Of 2033

Worldwide sales of plant-based dairy products will account for $12.4 billion in 2023 and are expected to reach $34.9 billion by the end of 2033. This massive increase is the consequence of the worldwide plant-based dairy market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% over the next ten years.

Veganism has gained enormous traction in recent years, and it is expected to be a major factor driving plant-based dairy demand in the future. The rising frequency of lactose intolerance among adults, as well as an increase in cases of dairy-related allergies among infants, are expected to favor market development in the coming years.

Ethical concerns about the use of animal-based goods, as well as greater awareness of animal cruelty, are other factors that are boosting the acceptance of plant-based diets and consequently increasing sales of plant-based dairy. Other prospects that are expected to open up new paths of opportunity for plant-based dairy makers in the future include rising demand for clean-label goods and rising consumption of functional foods. Plant-based cheese and milk are expected to be in high demand during the projected period.

Competitive Landscape:

To optimize their growth potential, leading plant-based dairy providers are raising cash and boosting their spending in research and development of new technologies.

NotCo, a food technology startup, revealed in December 2022 that it had raised US$ 70 million in a Series D1 fundraising round. The cash will be utilized to encourage innovation from other CPG firms through the use of NotCo’s patented AI technology dubbed Giuseppe, which will be used to expedite development in the plant-based product industry.

To address increasing demand, plant-based dairy firms are working on boosting their sales and revenue production by releasing unique products all over the world.

Key Players:

Arla Foods

Daiya Foods Inc.

Danone S.A.

General Mills

Saputo

Chobani

Earth’s Own Food Company Inc.

Unilever

Bel Group

Kraft Heinz

Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company

Axiom Foods Inc.

Nestle

Muller

Sahmyook Foods

Lactalis

Regional Analysis:

The prevalence of lactose intolerance and dairy sensitivity in the US population has increased in recent years and is projected to continue to rise in the coming years. A growing vegan population, expanding health consciousness, rising demand for organic and plant-based food items, and increased availability of non-dairy milk and other dairy alternatives are all factors that could influence the country’s market potential through 2033.

The United States is currently the largest market in the North American area and is expected to grow at a 10% CAGR during the projected period.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Product : Plant-based Milk (By Protein Source) Almonds Cashews Coconuts Hazelnuts Oats Rice Soy Flax Hemp Macadamia Peanuts Pistachios Quinoa Sesame Others Plant-based Frozen Desserts (By Protein Source) Avocados Oats Cashews Soy Almonds Coconuts Plant-based Yogurt (By Protein Source) Oats Cashews Soy Almonds Coconuts Others Plant-based Cheese (By Form) Blocks & Wedges Creams, Sauces, & Spreads Shredded & Crated Sliced Plant-based Creamers (By Protein Source) Soy Coconuts Almonds Others Plant-based Butter (By Form) Sticks Spread

By Nature : Organic Conventional

By End Use : B2B Consumers Bakery & Confectionery Snacks & Savouries Ready Meals HoReCa Other Food Products B2C Consumers Households HoReCa

By Sales Channel : Retail Channels Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Convenience Stores Independent Grocery Stores Specialty Stores Online Retailers Direct Channels



