Rail Traction Motor Market to Surpass a CAGR of 4.4% by 2032: Fact.MR

The  railway traction motors market for is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2032, from a market value of US$ 11 billion in 2022 to US$ 17 billion by that year.

Electric motors called railway traction motors supply electricity to a train’s rolling wheels. They are superior accessory devices, such as cooling fans to minimise noise, because they have a sealed structure that prevents dust penetration, require less maintenance, and are less noisy. Because the stator is incorporated utilizing high-frequency heating, railway traction motors are incredibly dependable. These motors are so frequently found in electric, diesel-electric, and electric multiple unit (EMU) locomotives all around the world.

Examiners utilized a wide variety of business knowledge devices to integrate reality, numbers, and market information to assess and predict market revenue.

Key partners in the market, including industry players, policy makers and financial backers in various countries, have continually recalibrated their systems and tactics to take advantage of the newly opened doors. Recently, a number of organizations have updated their procedures to maintain coordination during the overall chaos wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Participant:-

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • ABB Co., Ltd.
  • Alstom Holdings SA
  • Caterpillar Inc.
  • Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
  • Bombardier
  • saini group
  • Siemens AG
  • Sulzer Co., Ltd.
  • Traction Systems Austria GmbH
  • Toshiba International Corporation

Railway traction motors market forecast by Fact.MR

 Industry Study

  • By Type:
    • DC Motors
    • AC Motors
    • Synchronous AC Motors
  • By Application:
    • Diesel Locomotives
    • Diesel-Electric Locomotives
    • Electric Locomotives
    • Electric Multiple Units (EMUs)
  • By Region:
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA

Regional analysis includes

  • North America (USA, Canada)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)
  • EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Republic, etc.), Rest of Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

How does Fact.MR help with strategic moves?

The data provided in the Rail Traction Motor Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of key industry trends. Industry insiders can use this data to strategize potential business moves to generate impressive returns in the upcoming period.

The report covers price trend analysis and value chain analysis, as well as analysis of various products by market players. The primary purpose of this report is to assist companies in making data-driven decisions and strategizing their business moves.

