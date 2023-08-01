Lucintel Forecasts Belting Fabric Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the belting fabric market is projected to reach an estimated $5.2 billion by 2028 from $4.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing of these fabrics in sectors where transportation of large quantity goods is necessary and considerable use of these materials in the production of conveyer belts and automobile parts.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in belting fabric market by product type (polyester, nylon 6, nylon 66, monofilament, aramid, steel, and others), application (transmission belts, sandwich belts, conveyor belts, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Polyester market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the belting fabric market is segmented into polyester, nylon 6, nylon 66, monofilament, aramid, steel, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the polyester market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the extensive demand for these belts in various end use industries owing to its mechanical strength, resistance to wear and cuts, and ensuring flexibility at low temperatures.

“Within the belting fabric market, the Conveyor belt segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the Conveyor belt segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the escalating demand for rubber conveyor belts in the mining, industrial, and power sectors.

“Asia pacific will dominate the belting fabric market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to rapid industrialization and significant demand for these fabrics across a range of end use industries, including mining, automotive, and agriculture in the region.

Major players of belting fabric market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. SRF, Sanrhea Technical Textiles, Milliken, Star Polymers, and Arvind are among the major belting fabric providers.

