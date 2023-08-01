Lucintel Forecasts Active-Matrix OLED (AMOLED) Market to Reach $28.9 Billion by 2028

Active-Matrix OLED (AMOLED) Market

Posted on 2023-08-01 by in Marketing // 0 Comments

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) market is projected to reach an estimated $28.9 billion by 2028 from $12.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by expanding usage of these displays in a variety of electronic products, including television screens, digital cameras, video players, and mobile devices, to provide a high-quality visual experience and technological advancements in the display technologies across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) market by application (computer monitors, smart wearables, large-screen TVs, and digital signage), end use industry (consumer electronics, enterprises, media & entertainment, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Large-screen TV market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) market is segmented into computer monitors, smart wearables, large-screen TVs, and digital signage. Lucintel forecasts that the large-screen TV market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the significant use of AMOLED in large display panels.

“Within the active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) market, the consumer electronic segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the consumer electronic segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the substantial use of these displays in a variety of consumer electronics devices, including wearable technology, smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs.

“Asia pacific will dominate the active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) market in near future”

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of major electronic manufactures in countries, such as China, India, and South Korea.

Major players of active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Universal Display, Samsung SDI, AU Optronics, Acuity Brands Lighting, LG Display, and Novaled are among the major active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:
Roy Almaguer
Lucintel
Dallas, Texas, USA
Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com
Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

Active Piezo Buzzer Market

 

Constant Voltage in the Global LED Driver Market

 

Lighting Technology in the Global Micro LED Market

 

Industrial Wearable Market

 

T Lamps in the Global LED Driver Market

 

Type A Lamp in the Global LED Driver Market

 

Transfer Lighting Technology in the Global Micro LED Market

 

Large Panels in the Global Micro LED Market

 

Full Color Display Technology in the Global Micro LED Market

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution