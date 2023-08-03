Kingston eMMC Non-Volatile Memory Storage Featured by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is showcasing the Kingston eMMC Non-Volatile Memory Storage in this month’s edition of Future Picks.

As for space concerns in constrained applications like wearables and other IoT applications, Kingston has released the world’s smallest eMMC package with standard JEDEC footprint. The specs of eMMC are managed by JEDEC, world leader in open standard development in the microelectronics industry.

Kingston’s eMMC™ shines in consumer electronic applications such as smartphones and tablets. Its features have made it a popular choice for industrial and embedded applications as well.

To learn more about these Future Picks, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/future-picks/kingston-emmc-flash-memory.

Future Picks is a curated selection of trending components our experts listed for designers to anticipate the market and leverage on opportunities.

