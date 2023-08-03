Noxx Residency Restaurant- An Indian restaurant that serves the best experience in authentic dine in services.

An Indian restaurant that serves the best experience in authentic dine in services.

Posted on 2023-08-03 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

Howrah, Shibpur, India, 2023-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Noxx Residency Restaurant is Howrah’s premier dining destination, offering an unparalleled culinary experience. Recently recognized as the Best Restaurant in Howrah. Noxx Residency features the finest Indian, Chinese and Continental cuisine in an upscale yet relaxed atmosphere.

With its convenient location in Shibpur, Howrah, Noxx Residency has been delighting diners from near and far. The restaurant is renowned for its innovative menu, stylish ambiance and impeccable service. Noxx Residency’s master chefs are passionate about creating memorable dishes using only the freshest, high-quality ingredients. The result is a dining experience that engages all the senses.

 

Noxx Residency is ideal for any occasion, whether it’s a romantic dinner, family gathering or business lunch. The restaurant offers private dining rooms and catering services to make any event special. Noxx Residency also provides takeaway and food delivery for those looking to enjoy award-winning cuisine in the comfort of their home.

 

About Noxx Residency Restaurant

Noxx Residency Restaurant is located in Shibpur, Howrah. The restaurant features upscale yet comfortable indoor and outdoor dining areas with a stylish bar. Noxx Residency is renowned for its modern take on traditional Indian, Chinese and Continental cuisine made from the freshest local ingredients. With impeccable service and a stunning ambiance, Noxx Residency creates a memorable dining experience for every occasion. Noxx Residency also offers catering, private dining and takeaway services.

For more information or reservations, call: +91 8420100200 or visit: www.noxx.in/index.html

 

 

 

Contact:

Saheli Guha
PR Manager

preconet.saheli@gmail.com

+91 8282823826

https://www.noxx.in/index.html

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution