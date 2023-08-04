CRM Sector for Small Businesses: Tailoring Solutions for Startups and Entrepreneurs

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Customer Relationship Management Industry | Forecast 2030

Customer Relationship Management Industry Data Book – Customer Experience Management, Customer Self-service Software, Digital Experience Platform, Sales force Automation Software, Sales Training Software, Marketing Automation Market

Grand View Research’s customer relationship management industry databook is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Markets Covered Customer Relationship Management Industry USD 51.43 billion in 2022 16.9% CAGR (2023-2030) Customer Experience Management Market Size USD 10.65 billion in 2022 15.4% CAGR (2023-2030) Customer Self-service Software Market Size USD 11.92 billion in 2022 23.5% CAGR (2023-2030) Digital Experience Platform Market Size USD 11.17 billion in 2022 13.7% CAGR (2023-2030) Sales force Automation Software Market Size USD 9.82 billion in 2022 14.6% CAGR (2023-2030) Sales Training Software Market Size USD 2.14 billion in 2022 14.3% CAGR (2023-2030) Marketing Automation Market Size USD 5.72 billion in 2022 13.2% CAGR (2023-2030)

Customer Relationship Management Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Access the Global Customer Relationship Management Industry Data Book, 2022 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Customer Experience Management Market Growth & Trends

The global customer experience management market size is expected to reach USD 32.87 billion by 2030 and expand at a significant CAGR of 15.4% from 2023 to 2030 according to the new report by Grand View Research. Customer experience management solutions are gaining widespread popularity in diverse industries. As businesses become more customer-centric, the customer experience management (CEM) market is expected to witness rapid growth in the forecast period. Ongoing trends such as hyper-personalization of customer service, the use of AI and automation, and various customer value models are the key attributes propelling the growth of the segment. Moreover, implementing robust social media customer service can help reduce costs, increase response times, improve customer satisfaction, and increase the adoption of customer experience management platforms across industries.

Customer Self-service Software Market Growth & Trends

The global customer self-service software market size is expected to reach USD 32.19 billion by 2027, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1% from 2020 to 2027. Efforts to enhance the level of customer satisfaction and encourage customer loyalty are anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period. The continued rollout of a large number of customer service touchpoints is also expected to contribute to market growth.

Enterprises have realized that understanding the changing consumer behavior can help them in enhancing their offerings. At the same time, both small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises have started adopting automated customer self-service software. This is opening opportunities for the market players to introduce innovative customer self-service software solutions integrated with the latest technologies, such as big data and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Customer Relationship Management Industry Data Book – Customer Experience Management, Customer Self-service Software, Digital Experience Platform, Sales force Automation Software, Sales Training Software, Marketing Automation Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research



Digital Experience Platform Market Growth & Trends

The global digital experience platform market size is estimated to reach USD 30.41 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Incumbents of several industries and verticals have started using a customer-centric approach to deal with real-time customer data. Digital experience platforms (DXP) can help these industries in achieving a holistic view of activities, customer interactions, and data across multiple applications and touchpoints.

Digital experiences offered by the companies also contain the potential to enhance customer engagement and increase operational productivity in the long run. As these, enterprises prioritize various components of digital experience to attract tech-savvy and self-educating customers. These factors would further supplement the growth of the digital experience platform industry.

Sales Force Automation Software Market Growth & Trends

The global sales force automation software market size is expected to reach USD 13.82 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising adoption of cloud technologies for sales force automation (SFA) and demand for sales forecasting applications are the primary drivers for the market growth. There is an increasing demand for streamlining the sales process and efficient use of workforce to stay competitive in the market. Moreover, the increasing complexity in sales management, especially in retail and telecommunication business are driving the need for automation, boosting the market growth.

Go through the table of content of Customer Relationship Management Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study



Sales Training Software Market Growth & Trends



The global sales training software market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.11 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.0% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The industry growth can be attributed to the paradigm shift in the focus of the incumbents of various end-use industries to reduce the time employees spend on repetitive tasks and devote the time saved to other customer engagement and relationship management activities. The sales training software can particularly help end-use enterprises in improving employee productivity, boosting product sales, and utilizing resources efficiently. Benefits associated with the adoption of such software include easy sales content creation and streamlined sales enablement.

Marketing Automation Market Growth & Trends

The global marketing automation market size is expected to reach USD 8.42 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Owing to the rising significance of automation solutions in marketing and sales to increase revenue and average deal size, target customers across multiple channels, and retain customers, the market will witness healthy growth. Moreover, the marketing automation solutions help automate repetitive, monotonous tasks such as emails, social media, and other website functions. Technological advancements, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data science, the use of analytics in marketing and sales is also likely to boost the growth prospects of the market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market is competitive with the presence of major Adobe Inc., IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Sitecore among others. These companies maintain an exhaustive product portfolio and are employed to maintain a competitive edge in the market, their product offerings, the applications segment they served, the sophistication of their technology, their strategy to differentiate their products, and their industry impact. The key strategies include strategic collaborations, partnerships, and agreements; new product development; capability expansion; mergers & acquisitions; and research & development initiatives. For instance, in January 2022, Salesforce.com, Inc. announced a partnership with PayPal, a multinational financial technology company offering seamless online payment solutions. The partnership allowed e-commerce brands who are using Salesforce easy click-based configurations that reduced check-out friction and drove the sales.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter