ait-group acquires production facility and doubles production capacity

Kasendorf, Germany, 2023-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Heat pump specialist continues to expand

– The German heat pump pioneer invests in the extensive expansion of its headquarters and accelerates the production ramp-up

– The conversion of the acquired production facility of the adjacent Maja-Werke is to be completed in the coming months

– The production is scheduled to start in early 2024

– The ait-group thus doubles its production capacity and intends to take on Maja’s employees.

The ait-group continues its expansion course and is pushing forward with the planned increase in heat pump production. The headquarters in Kasendorf will be significantly expanded by acquiring and converting the neighbouring factory of Maja-Werke. In the final expansion stage, the heat pump specialist will double its production capacity up to 300,000 units. The gradual conversion of the production facilities will take place over the upcoming months, with production starting in early 2024. The manufacturer, known for developing highly sustainable and efficient heat pumps, is to the increasing market demand across Europe.

In the newly acquired approx. 50,000 m² site (thereof more than 30,000 m² production, warehouse and office buildings) the company will expand its production of primarily air-to-water and brine-to-water heat pumps, as well as larger units for the brands alpha innotec and Novelan. The strategic acquisition will allow the company to take on employees of the Maja factory. With the additional acquisition of an adjacent, undeveloped land plot with a size of about 30,000 m², the ait-group ensures further possibilities for future expansion.

Managing Director Sjacco van de Sande comments: “We are responding to the continuing high demand for heat pumps in Europe by consistently ramping up our production. With the expansion in our headquarters in Kasendorf, we are taking the necessary measures to achieve this”.

Managing Director Marco Roßmerkel adds: “For 25 years our focus has been on innovative technology for heat pumps. Our aim is to keep this success story going and to stay loyal to our headquarters in Kasendorf.”

By investing in the Kasendorf “heat pump valley” – as the company calls the region around its headquarters – the ait-group is underlining its commitment to technology and products “Made in Germany”. It is the company’s goals to continuously meet the high demand throughout Europe.

Further information: https://www.aitgroup.com

ABOUT AIT-DEUTSCHLAND / AIT-GROUP:

ait-deutschland GmbH is part of the NIBE Group, a leading European supplier of sustainable energy solutions. Founded in 1998, ait is one of the European market leaders in the field of heat pump and chiller technology. The company has a workforce of more than 1,400 employees at the Kasendorf site and in subsidiaries and branches in Europe and the U.S. ait products are distributed under the alpha innotec, NOVELAN, and KKT chillers brands in 25 countries.

