Foley Main Street Celebrates Sponsors and Volunteers

Foley, Alabama, 2023-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Foley Main Street held a sponsor and volunteer appreciation reception celebrating their contributions at the Copper Kettle Cottage in Downtown Foley. This event was an opportunity to come together, recognize their efforts, and build even stronger connections.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank all our sponsors and volunteers that help us throughout the year. Their support has made a positive difference in the lives of those we serve, and we cannot express our gratitude enough,” commented Chad Watkins, Foley Main Street President. “Together, we can continue to make a difference.”

Foley Main Street Board of Directors are: President Chad Watkins, Vice President Diane Martino, Treasurer Alexis Willis, Secretary Barbara Ingram, Board members: Kristin Hellmich, Frances Holk-Jones, Nick Kaiser, Todd Koniar, Deborah Mixon, Drew Rambo, Ex-Officio members are Foley City Councilman Charlie Ebert, and Executive Director Darrelyn Dunmore.

“When you support Downtown Foley through Foley Main Street, you help support locals who own businesses and those who work downtown. Having a strong and beautiful downtown improves our quality of life and increases the property value for all of Foley,” Secretary Barbara Ingram said.

Main Street Alabama is a private non-profit organization and state-coordinated program of Main Street America. By implementing the National Main Street Four Point Approach™, Main Street Alabama works to revitalize downtown districts and commercial areas, focusing on organization, design, promotion, and economic vitality. Through strategic initiatives and community collaboration, Main Street Alabama strives to create vibrant, prosperous, and sustainable communities throughout the state. If communities wish to gain a deeper understanding of the program, they are encouraged to participate in the Main Street Alabama Network. Additional details can be accessed at www.mainstreetalabama.org.