Kent Painting & Finishing Emerges as the Premier Painting Company in the Bay Area

Kent Painting & Finishing has evolved to become the go-to choice for customers seeking a highly skilled residential and commercial painter in Concord. With their unrivaled expertise and commitment to excellence, the company has become a household name in the Bay Area.

“What sets us apart is our dedication to relationships and ensuring a superb client experience from start to finish. Professional crews, clean job sites, and excellent communication are the foundational values that we are built upon. When you hire us, you are hiring an entire team with the resources, experience, and dedication to bring your vision to life,” said a spokesperson.

Kent Painting is a second-generation family-owned business that has been offering exceptional quality residential and commercial painting in Concord, Pleasant Hill, Walnut Creek, Alamo, Danville, San Ramon, Lamorinda, Berkeley, Piedmont, and more. Since its inception, they have been consistently offering concierge quality customer experience that builds a foundation for a strong business relationship.

The company specializes in interior and exterior painting in Concord for homes and businesses, as well as cabinet refinishing. Their teams are using standard operating procedures to ensure the best results. Their attention to detail, cleanliness, and professionalism set them apart from competition.

“We are a result driven company and we will take the time to learn about you and your project so that your unique needs are met. Our painters are trained to be detail-oriented and clean, and they put their skills to the test on your home improvement, remodel, or rebuild project. Simply put, we will take care of your entire interior and exterior painting needs, giving you a finished product that makes you proud to call your home,” said the spokesperson.

Besides interior painting in Concord, Kent Painting is also famed for their superior cabinet refinishing services. Their experts implement a carefully developed process to give a fresh, new look to kitchen cabinets. Cabinet refinishing is proven to be a cost-effective alternative to replacing existing cabinets.

Barbara Lopez, one of their happy clients said, “We needed our exterior office painted and we had to get several bids. Kent Painting is who we chose, and we are more than pleased with the quality of their work! We are pleased with the experience and results. The exterior looks amazing! Each and every one of the painters who came to help were really kind, Honest & professional. we are incredibly happy with the service and quality.”

Kent Painting & Finishing is one of the leading painting companies in the Bay Area with several years of expertise and experience in residential and commercial painting services. Visit https://kentpainting.com/

