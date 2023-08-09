Turn to Watson Heating & Air for a Comfortable Home Life

Lexington, KY, 2023-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — When the air conditioning is playing up, it can have a massive impact, mainly if it breaks down at the worst times. But Watson Heating & Air are only a call away from bringing normality back to the home.

The family-owned and operated company in Lexington has many years of experience and knowledge in dealing with issues, from new installations to repairs and maintenance. Whether it’s a new build, renovating an existing one, or simply needing to upgrade your current system, their teams of experts are well-equipped to handle any HVAC project, big or small.

“We understand the importance of having a comfortable living or work environment. That’s why we take your comfort seriously and strive to provide the best possible heating and air conditioning services,” said company owner Tyler Watson.

He offered some super tips to families in recognizing the telltale signs of underlying AC problems. These can include a sudden increase in energy bills, strange noises coming from the unit, or a decrease in the system’s cooling efficiency.

“If you are experiencing any of these issues with your HVAC system, it is important to contact a professional HVAC technician to inspect the system and determine the cause of the problem.”

He said an expert should be called out if they notice uneven cooling around the home, odd smells or sounds coming from the AC, dirt, warm air or debris coming out of the vents, or water leaks around the system.

You need to act fast if you notice any of these problems because they don’t go away on their own. Instead, they will worsen, increasing your overall expenses on fixing the problem.

As an air conditioner plays an important role in keeping families in comfort during the warm summer months, you want to avoid sweating through the Kentucky heat.

He added: “We always leave our customers satisfied after every repair, completing the job only once. We make sure the problem doesn’t reoccur. Our expert air conditioning repair solutions extend the lifespan of the air conditioning unit by correcting problems before they worsen.”

While providing up-front pricing and transparent advice, the company is also A+ ratified with the Better Business Bureau, which reflects what clients think about their service in Lexington, KY.

To book an appointment or to review their services:

Phone: (859) 681-7088

Website: https://www.watsonshvac.com/ac-repair-lexington-ky