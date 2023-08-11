Industrial Gases Sector Competitive Benchmarking and Distribution Channel Analysis Report by 2030

Industrial Gases Industry Data Book Covers Oxygen, Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Carbon Dioxide, Argon and Acetylene Market

The global Industrial Gases industry generated over 1,600,924.6 million SCF in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.

Grand View Research’s industrial gases sector data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Oxygen Market Growth & Trends

Oxygen is the second largest component of the atmosphere, comprising around 21% volume. Although oxygen is utilized by living beings on Earth, it has applications across different end-use industries. Oxygen is usually available in the gaseous form, but for storage and transportation purposes, it is generally liquefied for ease of handling. Oxygen finds application in various end-use industries including automotive & transportation equipment, aerospace & aircraft, chemicals, glass, healthcare, energy, metal production, pulp & paper, refining, water & wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, and welding & metal fabrication. Oxygen finds wide application in the metal industries in combination with acetylene and other fuel gases for scarfing, metal cutting, hardening, welding cleaning, and melting. Oxygen or oxygen-enriched air is extensively used in the iron and steel manufacturing process.

Manufacturing application accounted for the largest market share in 2022 and is projected to grow at second highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for oxygen in the manufacturing industry is projected to witness substantial growth in the developing economies owing to the growing manufacturing industry such as electronics, transportation, food, and chemicals in India, China, Brazil, and South Korea. The growing demand for advanced industrial gas- in the electronic industry, is expected to further propel the growth of this segment. Oxygen is used on a large scale in the electronic industry. The growing electronic industry is expected to drive the demand for oxygen. Moreover, owing to the recent outbreak of the pandemic, people around the world are practicing new ways of studying, working, and communicating through videoconferencing and other technologies. This recent trend is expected to have a lasting impact on semiconductor demand and open new possibilities for existing products and services thus driving the demand.

Nitrogen Market Growth & Trends

Nitrogen is a highly demanded industrial gas owing to its rising consumption in applications like food & beverages, light bulb manufacturing, fire suppression system, steel manufacturing, aircraft fuel system, chemical manufacturing, and others. The growing automotive and chemicals industry in the developing economies of the world is fueling the demand for nitrogen. In January 2023, Atlas Copco Industrial Assembly Solutions announced that it has installed a nitrogen generation system with the intention to serve the global automotive industry.

Plastic manufacturers are highly dependent on nitrogen supplies due to their high usage in the manufacturing process. Plastic manufacturers mainly use nitrogen in gas-assisted injection molding projects. The gas-assisted process is widely used in the production of large plastic parts. According to the Plastic Industry Association, plastic production in the U.S. reportedly increased by 5.7% in February 2022 as compared to February 2021.

In addition, the total plastic and rubber shipment was reported USD 22.1 billion in the year 2022 in the U.S. Growing demand for plastics is majorly driven by rising consumption of consumer goods, electronic products, motor vehicles, and a range of other products. Growing consumption of plastics and rubber from end-use industries such as consumer goods, automotive, and others is expected to bolster the demand for nitrogen over the foreseeable future.

