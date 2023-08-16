Leading Orthodontist in Jericho Offers Cutting-Edge Solutions for Beautiful Smiles

Jericho, NY, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Sabeeh Khan, a renowned orthodontist in Jericho, is transforming smiles and changing lives with state-of-the-art orthodontic treatments. With a passion for providing the best dental care and a commitment to staying at the forefront of advancements in the field, Our expert has earned a reputation as a trusted and skilled orthodontic practitioner in the community.

Advanced Orthodontic Services

Dr. Sabeeh Khan takes great pride in offering a comprehensive range of orthodontic services tailored to meet each patient’s unique needs. Whether it’s children, teenagers, or adults, Dr. Khan specializes in designing personalized treatment plans to address misalignment and malocclusion issues. The key services offered include:

1. Traditional Braces:

Offering traditional metal braces that remain a popular choice for their effectiveness and affordability.

2. Clear Aligners:

Utilizing cutting-edge technology, Dr. Khan provides clear aligner options such as Invisalign, which are virtually invisible and offer more discreet orthodontic treatment.

3. Lingual Braces:

For patients seeking hidden treatment, Dr. Khan] offers lingual braces, which are placed on the backside of the teeth, keeping them completely concealed from view.

4. Early Orthodontic Intervention:

Dr. Khan recognizes the importance of early orthodontic intervention to address developing issues in children and guide proper jaw and teeth alignment.

5. Orthognathic Surgery:

In more complex cases, our expert orthodontist collaborates with oral and maxillofacial surgeons to correct severe jaw discrepancies through orthognathic surgery.

State-of-the-Art Technology

Staying abreast of the latest advancements in orthodontic technology, Dr. Khan’s practice is equipped with cutting-edge tools and equipment, ensuring patients receive the highest quality care. Advanced digital imaging, 3D modeling, and computer-assisted treatment planning allow for precise and efficient orthodontic treatment, leading to superior results and shorter treatment times.

A Patient-Centric Approach

One of the hallmarks of Dr. Khan’s practice is a patient-centric approach. Every patient is treated with empathy and compassion, and their treatment plans are tailored to their individual needs and preferences. Our orthodontist and the team believe in fostering a comfortable and welcoming environment, ensuring that patients feel relaxed throughout their orthodontic journey.

Community Involvement

Beyond providing exceptional orthodontic care, Dr. Khan is actively involved in the local Jericho community. Engaging in educational initiatives, health fairs, and school visits, Dr. Khan is committed to promoting oral health awareness and the importance of orthodontic treatment for overall well-being.

Schedule a Consultation

Khan Orthodontic Group is currently accepting new patients. If you or your loved ones are seeking orthodontic treatment in Jericho, do not hesitate to schedule a consultation with Dr. Khan. Achieve the smile you’ve always dreamed of with the help of a trusted orthodontic expert.

About Dr. Sabeeh Khan

Dr. Sabeeh Khan, a distinguished orthodontist, earned her D.D.S. and M.A. from Columbia University, along with a Post-doctoral Certificate in Orthodontics. As the visionary behind Khan Orthodontic Group, she specializes in a comprehensive range of services including braces, Invisalign, orthognathic surgery, and TMJ treatment, crafting radiant smiles and enhancing oral health.