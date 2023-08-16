WebDesk Solution to Showcase Innovative eCommerce Solutions and Lead Generation Expertise at The Niagara Business Expo 2023

St. Catharines, Canada, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — WebDesk Solution is excited to announce its participation in The Niagara Business Expo, Canada’s premier business-to-business tradeshow and networking event, taking place on Thursday, August 24, 2023. The event will run from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM EDT at the prestigious Club Roma, situated at 125 Vansickle Road, St. Catharines, ON L2S 3W4, Canada.

The Niagara Business Expo, renowned as Canada’s premier business-to-business tradeshow and networking event, is an exceptional platform for connecting industry professionals with the latest business development products and services. We will be happy to extend assistance to those who seek it. All you need to do is simply attend to reach us.

With an impressive track record boasting over 1000 completed projects and a global client base of more than 500 satisfied clients, WebDesk Solution has firmly established itself as a leader in delivering comprehensive end-to-end eCommerce solutions and top-tier lead generation services.

“We are dedicated to propelling businesses and individuals to thrive in today’s dynamic digital landscape through our innovative technology solutions and unparalleled lead generation services,” said John Ahya, Founder & CEO at WebDesk Solution. “Our participation in The Niagara Business Expo perfectly aligns with our vision, enabling us to showcase our expertise and connect with fellow professionals, entrepreneurs, and visionaries.”

The event promises an immersive experience with a bustling business development trade show featuring over 50 exhibitors. Attendees can also look forward to enriching discussions and insights from keynote speakers and esteemed business leaders within the community.

For more information about WebDesk Solution and its comprehensive range of services, please visit https://webdesksolution.com/ or contact us at sales@webdesksolution.com and you can directly call us at 647-547-2249.

To learn more about The Niagara Business Expo and its agenda, kindly visit https://thebusinessexpo.ca/ or get in touch with the event organizers at info@thebusinessexpo.ca and (416) 716-1514.

About WebDesk Solution:

WebDesk Solution helps business owners to achieve their goals through branding, design, development, and marketing. We’re renowned for a comprehensive suite of services spanning web design, web development, and digital marketing, the company has successfully completed 1000+ projects and serves a diverse global clientele of 500+ satisfied clients. We aim to be a trailblazer in empowering businesses and individuals to thrive in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Company Name:

WebDesk Solution

Address:

150 King St. W. Toronto, ON M5H 1J9

Phone:

647-547-2249

Email:

sales@webdesksolution.com