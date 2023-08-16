Exploring Innovations and Advances in the Biomarkers Sector 2023-2030: Research Report

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Grand View Research’s biomarkers industry data book is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, and macro-environmental analyses studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research. The following data points will be included in the final product offering in four reports and one sector report overview.

Biomarkers Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Biomarkers Industry USD 41.62 billion in 2021, 14.2% CAGR (2022-2030)

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size USD 13.98 billion in 2021, 14.7% CAGR (2022-2030)

Cancer Biomarkers Market Size USD 19.99 billion in 2021, 13.9% CAGR (2022-2030)

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Size USD 800.6 million in 2021, 23.6% CAGR (2022-2030)

Neurological Biomarkers Market Size USD 6.85 billion in 2021, 12.8% CAGR (2022-2030)

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Growth & Trends

The global cardiac biomarkers market size is expected to reach USD 47.88 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of acute coronary syndrome (ACS), along with advancements in biomarker technologies, is expected to propel market growth. The rising awareness regarding early diagnosis and prognosis of cardiac diseases is expected to further drive the market.

According to the NCBI, in 2021, in the U.S., over 15.5 million people were affected by coronary heart disease. Chest pain is one of the most common reasons for emergency department visits. Heart disease is one of the major causes of death in the U.S. and it is estimated that a person has a heart attack every 41 seconds. Cardiac biomarkers play a significant role in ACS diagnosis and facilitate faster treatment decision-making, thereby making them crucial.

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Growth & Trends

The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market size is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarkers market is attributed to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and rising demand for providing novel diagnostic tools. Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) is more prevalent in people with specific diseases, such as obesity, and diseases that may be linked to obesity, including type 2 diabetes. One-third to two-thirds of people with type 2 diabetes are projected to have NAFLD.

According to April 2021 study by NIH, up to 75% of overweight individuals and more than 90% of individuals with extreme obesity have NAFLD. An increasing obese population and unhealthy food habits are creating a favorable environment for the development of liver disease. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic liver disease is expected to fuel the demand for NASH biomarkers. The ongoing research activities in this sector are likely to sustain the market growth.

Cancer Biomarkers Market Growth & Trends

The global cancer biomarkers market size is expected to reach a value of USD 33.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.3% based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing initiatives for development of drugs targeting novel cancer biomarkers coupled with the introduction of technologically advanced companion diagnostic kits is estimated to provide the market with high growth potential. Increasing awareness about personalized medicines amongst patients is further anticipated to boost adoption of cancer biomarkers.

In addition, presence of favorable government initiatives for the development of novel cancer diagnostic techniques is a key factor for market growth. For instance, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) provides funding to more than 8 research areas pertaining to cancer biomarker development. Cancer Research UK, Lung Cancer Research Foundation, and National Institutes of Health are some of the organizations providing funding for biomarker research.

Neurological Biomarkers Market Growth & Trends

The global neurological biomarkers market size is expected to reach USD 16.14 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2020 to 2028. Increasing funding for the R&D of neurological biomarkers to boost the development of new drugs is expected to accelerate market growth. Moreover, the introduction of novel innovative products for the diagnosis of neurological biomarkers is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke provides funding, such as development grants & cooperative agreements for researchers conducting studies related to biomarker discovery, analytical validation, & clinical validation. Thus, the presence of organizations offering funds at various stages of research is anticipated to drive market growth. For instance, the University of North Texas Health Science Center (HSC) was awarded around USD 45.5 million funds from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to support research regarding health disparities in Alzheimer’s and brain aging. NIH is offering additional funds for biomarkers research for the ongoing Health and Aging Brain Among Latino Elders (HABLE) study.

Competitive Insights

The market has become intensely competitive, and products must successfully clear rigorous assessments, which puts them at a significant clinical advantage over existing products. However, existing brands are constantly renovating and improvising their products to maintain their market position. Consequently, new entrants must demonstrate improved performance in terms of safety, efficiency, precision, accuracy, speed, and user convenience. In addition, aggressive marketing and promotion of the products are key strategies adopted by players entering the market.

Some of the key players in the market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Abbott Laboratories; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Epigenomics AG; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Inc.; Siemens Healthineers AG; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc; and QIAGEN N.V. Key players are introducing novel products in the market to strengthen their product portfolio. For instance, in August 2022, the company announced the availability of its ELF Test developed in collaboration with Labcorp and Quest Diagnostics across the U.S. The test is available in the U.S. market through De Novo marketing authorization obtained from the U.S. FDA.

