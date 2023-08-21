Pay Vehicle Tax and Get Room & F&B Discount Vouchers at ASTON Pasteur Hotel

BANDUNG, Indonesia, 2023-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — In an effort to increase tax awareness and support the tourism industry of Bandung City, ASTON Pasteur Hotel collaborates with Jasa Raharja, West Java Regional Police, and also West Java BAPENDA to proudly appreciate Bandung City residents who pay their taxes before the due date by offering them room discount vouchers and discounts for food & beverages at ASTON Pasteur Hotel.

This form of collaboration provides additional bonuses for Bandung residents to fulfill their vehicle tax obligations before maturity while enjoying additional benefits in the form of room and food & beverage discounts. The method is straightforward to follow. Bandung residents only need to pay their vehicle tax, either 2-wheeled or 4-wheeled, at Samsat Padjajaran, Samsat Kawaluyaan, and Samsat Soekarno Hatta. After paying taxes, they will receive vouchers, room discounts, and discounts on food & beverages.

Yogie Fauzi Rizal, Marketing Communications of ASTON Pasteur Hotel, said, ‘We want to give appreciation to the citizens of Bandung who maintain order and economic growth through paying their vehicle tax. Through this collaboration, we hope to increase active participation in shaping a better future for the city.For more information, you can contact our phone number or WhatsApp at 0821-1129-7922 or follow our social media accounts @AstonPasteur, and don’t forget to share precious moments using the #AstonPasteur hashtag.