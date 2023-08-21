Vetrano Attorneys Named 2023 Top Lawyers by Main Line Today

King of Prussia, PA, United States, 2023-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Main Line Today has recognized three Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman family attorneys as 2023 Top Lawyers: Sarinia M. Feinman, Lindsay H. Childs and Donna M. Marcus.

Main Line Today is a regional magazine for the Main Line suburbs of Philadelphia, covering various topics of concern to local residents. The magazine publishes an annual Top Lawyers list, recognizing exemplary attorneys practicing in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties. A process involving nomination by peers and vetting by Main Line Today editorial staff is used to determine the Top Lawyer award winners. Main Line Today will honor the 2023 Top Lawyers at their annual reception in August.

Sarinia Feinman, Esq. is a partner with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman, and has chosen to limit her practice to family law, including the areas of divorce, custody, equitable distribution, child support, alimony, spousal support, enforcement/modification of property settlement agreements, and prenuptial agreements. In January 2023, Ms. Feinman assumed the position of Immediate Past President of the Montgomery Bar Association, having served as President in 2022, and as Past Chair of both the Family Law Section in 2014 and Young Lawyers’ Section in 2009. 2023 is the sixth year that she has received the Top Lawyers recognition.

Lindsay Childs, Esq. is a partner at Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman. She has also chosen to limit her practice to family law matters, including the areas of divorce, custody, equitable distribution, child support, alimony, spousal support, enforcement/modification of property settlement agreements, and prenuptial agreements. Ms. Childs served as Chair of the Montgomery Bar Association’s Family Law Section in 2022, President of the Doris Jonas Freed American Inn of Court from 2020-2021, and currently sits on the Board of Directors for Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania. Ms. Childs has been honored as one of Main Line Today’s Top Lawyers five times since 2019.

Donna Marcus, Esq. is an attorney at Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman. She provides comprehensive legal counsel to her clients for family law matters such as child custody and child support. Ms. Marcus served as Assistant District Attorney in Philadelphia, representing plaintiffs and the Department of Public Assistance in actions including interstate, paternity, appeals, and contempt hearings. Ms. Marcus serves as Vice-Chair of the MBA’s Membership/Development Committee, Co-Chair of the Women in the Law Committee and a member of the MBA’s Family Law Section and Bench Bar Committee.

About the Divorce and Family Lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC

The family lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC provide skilled divorce and family law services to residents of Main Line communities such as of Blue Bell and Wayne. The law firm’s attorneys work diligently in pursuit of success for their clients and share the philosophy that, though parents may divorce, the family still exists. This belief drives them offer knowledgeable and compassionate guidance to families navigating the difficult processes, and to do so in an amicable and family-centric manner, so as to assist their clients in maintaining a healthy family environment after divorce.

For more information about the 2023 Top Lawyers at Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC in Main Line, PA, please visit the firm’s website, https://www.vetranolaw.com/ or call (610) 265-4441.